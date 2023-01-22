Sacred Divorce to feature Kang Mal-geum, Cha Hwa-yeon in addition to Cho Seung-woo and Han Hye-jin

Sacred Divorce has confirmed more actors to its star-studded cast, including renowned actors from the industry like Kang Mal-geum, Cha Hwa-yeon, Jeon Bae-soo and Eun-suk, who be participating in the upcoming show.

Previously, Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, Jung Moon-sung and Kim Sung-kyun had confirmed their participation in the show.

Sacred Divorce is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name. The upcoming legal K-drama will chronicle the story of a gifted divorce lawyer called Shin Sung Han (the name is a wordplay on the Korean word ‘shinsunghan’, which means ‘sacred’ in Korean).

More about the plot and characters of Sacred Divorce.

Leading the star studded cast of JTBC’s eagerly anticipated K-drama Sacred Divorce is Cho Seung-woo. Sisyphus: The Myth’s star will bring the male protagonist Shin Sung-han to the screen. Sung-han earned a degree in piano performance and went on to teach at a music university in Germany.

However, he is exposed to terrible information one day, which prompts him to return to South Korea. There, he begins studying to become a lawyer so that he may learn the truth about what happened. After some time, he decides to pursue a career in law and becomes a divorce attorney.

Due to the experiences he had throughout his youth, he made the decision to focus his career on the field of divorce law. Shin Sung-Han confronts his customers, who come to him with various unpleasant experiences, and he defends them. As he continues to do this, he gets closer and closer to the truth that he has been looking for.

Starring opposite him in Sacred Divorce is veteran actress Han Hye-jin. Han Hye-jin will portray the character of Lee Seo-jin, a weather forecaster turned DJ. Seo-jin will meet Shin Sung-han after she gets embroiled in a divorce proceeding which has aggravated to an issue regarding custody.

Kang Mal-geum will play the part of Kim So-yeon, the youngest daughter of an old woman who runs a ramyeon restaurant. Regulars at the restaurant include Shin Sung-han and his two best friends, Jang Hyung-geun, portrayed by Kim Sung-kyun, and Jo Jung-sik played by Jung Moon-sung.

The three friends consider the ramyeon prepared by the grandma to be their comfort food. Kim So-yeon gets to know the boys when she has to step in and run the restaurant while her mother recovers from a back injury.

During this time, she also develops a strong interest in one of the three friends who frequently visits the restaurant.

Playing the role of Ma Geum-hee, the wife of the owner of Daenam Electronics, a major corporation in the industry, is the critically acclaimed actress Cha Hwa-yeon.

She is the former wife of Shin Sung-han. Ma Geun-hee is a person with a fiery personality who, despite having grown up as the sole daughter of an affluent family, finds herself abruptly confronted with crucial crossroads in her later years.

Sacred Divorce will premiere on March 4.

