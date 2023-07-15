"Sad to see Ariel fell on sad times": Alleged Mermaid skeleton washed up on beach in Australia sparks wild reactions

Viral pictures of a mysterious skeleton found at a beach in Australia have left netizens wondering if mermaids are real. Photographs of the strange-looking skeleton were first shared on Facebook by Bobbi-Lee Oates, who spotted it washed ashore on Keppel Sands, Queensland, while on a walk.

Oates explained she was stumped as she couldn't tell if the decomposing remains were human or an entirely new species. The pictures circulating online show an elongated bone structure with a spinal cord and ribcage and a human-looking skull with a long jaw.

"We were shocked because it looked human to start with. Then we were excited because I thought we had discovered a miracle new species - we were overwhelmed and surprised," Bobbi-Lee said.

Further describing the remains found that many have dubbed "mermaid bones," the 34-year-old told the New York Post that the body was about six feet long and had what resembled a "tail or some sort of limb." Additionally, it had hair in a color similar to that of a cow or a kangaroo.

Needless to say, internet users were baffled and shared some quick laughs as professionals tried to identify the creature.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @bbialanaa)

Mermaid bones found in Queensland fuels online meme fest

As photos of the alleged mermaid bones spread online, netizens were quick to share some hilarious quips and reactions.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @effizzzyy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @satothewise)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MrSteveWNix)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @mcK0LA)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @LeilaBelmont)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @leonstackz1k)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Irunnia_, @ISLANDBARBZZ)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @marc_onweb3)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ClawWasTaken)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @rainy_steve)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @SoyRayadomty00)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @dvme_WillBarYou)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @stormborn723)

An expert believes the "mermaid"-like skeleton may be a "cetacean"

Marine expert Rob Deaville, Project Manager for the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme at the Zoological Society of London has said that the skeleton found "looks like a small cetacean." Cetaceans are a group of mammals that include whales, orcas, and dolphins.

"I'm not familiar with the area nor which species are normally found there, so can't really take it any further than that," Deaville added.

Bobbi-Lee Oates last commented that she still hasn't found what it is. She remarked that she has never seen anything resembling the skeletons before and isn't sold on any of the possible suggestions she read online.