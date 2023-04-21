"Sad to see this is something taught to them": Jackson High School Ohio racism scandal video sparks outrage online

Jackson High School is making headlines after videos of their students using racist slang went viral across social media platforms. In the same, teenagers can be seen repeatedly using the N-word, and in one instance a mother can be seen seemingly encouraging a child to do so. One might expect the educational institution to take action against those involved. However, the school district’s superintendent announced that they will not be holding the youngsters accountable.

Reacting to the viral videos, one netizen wrote online:

Netizen responds to viral Jackson High School video (Image via Facebook)

A compilation of Snapchat videos of Jackson High School students using the N-word has gone viral across social media platforms. In one of the videos, three girls can be heard repeatedly yelling the N-word into the camera while a woman, who is alleged to be one of their mothers, jokingly says- “we don’t say the Black word.”

In another video, a boy wearing a Jackson High School sweatshirt can be seen looking into his phone in a locker room. The N-word can be heard in the background. The video then transitions to a picture of a boy with a white towel over his head. The image reads- “I’m in the KKK.”

Another clip showcases a girl chanting the racist slang repeatedly before bursting into laughter. Someone can be heard saying in the background- “see how many times you can say it,” before the girl says the racist slur faster.

A video where a girl was dancing with her back facing the camera while saying the N-word repeatedly also found its way online.

Since the videos have gone viral, a TikTok user attempted to find out who were in the videos. However, official sources have not validated her findings. Those interested in viewing the TikTok video can find it in the Facebook post below.

Netizens respond to the viral Jackson High School videos

Internet users were flabbergasted by the videos that found their way online. Many could not believe that no action was taken against those who partook in the videos. Several netizens opined that Jackson High School students and faculty have been racist in the past as well. A few reactions to the clips read:

renay compere @4boyzmamam @gunther9112001 @KingJames Yep, nothings changed. I graduated from Jackson high school 35 years ago and ran as fast as I could far as I could. @gunther9112001 @KingJames Yep, nothings changed. I graduated from Jackson high school 35 years ago and ran as fast as I could far as I could.

dwash314 @bigdaddylv314 @gunther9112001 @KingJames The mom should have her kids taken away. God only knows what else she encourages in the house @gunther9112001 @KingJames The mom should have her kids taken away. God only knows what else she encourages in the house

Netizens react to the viral Snapchat videos (Image via Facebook)

Netizens react to the viral Snapchat videos (Image via Facebook)

Cleveland 19 reported that students of the educational institution staged a protest on Monday in light of the videos surfacing online.

Jackson Local School District Superintendent responds to viral videos

In a written statement to a news outlet, Chris DiLoreto announced that the local school district found the videos “reprehensible and troubling.” He went on to reveal that the school district was not authorized to take action against those involved as the incidents did not occur on school grounds. DiLoreto said:

“After looking into the matter, we have found some videos did not occur during the school day, on school property, or at a location/activity sponsored by the district. As such, the district legally does not have any oversight or disciplinary authority related to those videos. To the extent any investigation shows our students violating our school policy or code of conduct, appropriate consequences will be, and have been, handed down.”

He went on to add that the school faculty will converse with the students on how to grow “from these teachable moments.”

Poll : 0 votes