Sally Kellerman children: All about the 'M*A*S*H' star's family as she dies aged 84

Sally Kellerman, best known for playing Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M*A*S*H, passed away at an assisted-living facility in Woodland Hills on Thursday, February 24, at the age of 84.

As confirmed by her son Jack Krane, 32, Kellerman, who died following a long battle with dementia, had not been doing well in the last few years. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2017.

Jack, who knew it would be his last time seeing his mother when he visited her last Wednesday night, got a chance to say his final goodbyes.

Kellerman, who was born in California on June 2, 1937, to Edith Baine (a piano teacher) and John "Jack" Helm Kellerman (a Shell Oil executive), is survived by her adopted children, Jack and Claire.

A look inside Sally Kellerman's family

Jonathan D. Krane, Sally Kellerman, Jack Krane, Hannah Krane (Image via Ron Galella/Getty)

Kellerman, who was married twice, tied the knot with her first husband, producer Rick Edelstein, in December 1970. However, the pair parted ways in March 1972 when Kellerman filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

In January 1976, Kellerman adopted Claire Anderson Graham, 57, the daughter of her sister Diana, who, after coming out as a lesbian, separated from her husband and did not communicate with Claire for eight years before her adoption.

In May 1980, the actress married producer and screenwriter Jonathan D. Krane in a private ceremony in Malibu. Krane went on to adopt Claire in May 1987. Two years later, the couple adopted newborn twins, Jack Donald and Hannah Vaughan, who were born in June 1989.

In August 2016, Krane died of a heart attack at the age of 64. Kellerman shared the news on her Facebook page. Two months later, Hannah passed away from a heroin and methamphetamine overdose at the age of 27.

Kellerman and Krane parted ways twice during their marriage, first for a few months in 1994, and later from 1997 to 1998, over Krane's affair with actress Nastassja Kinski. The couple, however, rekindled their romance and stayed together until Krane's death.

