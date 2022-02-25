What was Sally Kellerman's cause of death? Tributes pour in as Oscar-nominated 'M*A*S*H' star dies at 84

Sally Kellerman passed away on February 24 at the age of 84. The actress was well-known for her performance as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M*A*S*H.
Kellerman died at an assisted-living facility in Woodland Hills, and details related to her memorial are yet to be revealed.
Sally Kellerman cause of death and career
Sally Kellerman’s son, Jack Krane, confirmed that his mother passed away following a long battle with dementia. She was diagnosed with the disease back in 2017 and had not been doing well in the last few years.
Krane revealed that he last saw her a day before her death.
Career in brief
Sally Kellerman was born on June 2, 1937. Her mother was a piano teacher from Portland, Arkansas, and her father was a Shell Oil executive from St. Louis, Missouri.
Kellerman was a part of the entertainment industry for more than 60 years. Apart from M*A*S*H, she also appeared in other films like Brewster McCloud, Ready to Wear, The Player, and others.
Besides acting, Kellerman also recorded two music albums. She contributed songs to films like Lost Horizon, Boris and Natasha: The Movie, Brewster McCloud, and many more.
Kellerman’s husky voice was the reason she was chosen for voice-over work in commercials for brands like Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing, Mercedes-Benz, and Revlon.
The Long Beach, California native made her debut with the 1957 film, Reform School Girl. This was followed by various television appearances in the 1960s. She received Oscar and Golden Globe supporting role nominations for her work in 1970's M*A*S*H.
Kellerman released her memoir Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life in April 2013. In the memoir, she elaborated on her trials and tribulations in the entertainment business.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
When people heard about Sally Kellerman's demise, social networking platforms were flooded with tributes. Here are some of them:
Kellerman is survived by son Jack Krane and daughter Kellerman Krane.