What was Sally Kellerman's cause of death? Tributes pour in as Oscar-nominated 'M*A*S*H' star dies at 84

Sally Kellerman passed away on February 24 at the age of 84. The actress was well-known for her performance as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in M*A*S*H.

Kellerman died at an assisted-living facility in Woodland Hills, and details related to her memorial are yet to be revealed.

marc maron @marcmaron Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with. She played my mom on my series ‘Maron.’ My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP Sally Kellerman was radiant and beautiful and fun and so great to work with. She played my mom on my series ‘Maron.’ My real mom was very flattered and a bit jealous. I’m sad she’s gone. RIP https://t.co/MY9HC1IVzs

Sally Kellerman cause of death and career

Sally Kellerman’s son, Jack Krane, confirmed that his mother passed away following a long battle with dementia. She was diagnosed with the disease back in 2017 and had not been doing well in the last few years.

Krane revealed that he last saw her a day before her death.

Career in brief

The actress gained recognition for her role in dark comedy M*A*S*H (Image via Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Sally Kellerman was born on June 2, 1937. Her mother was a piano teacher from Portland, Arkansas, and her father was a Shell Oil executive from St. Louis, Missouri.

Kellerman was a part of the entertainment industry for more than 60 years. Apart from M*A*S*H, she also appeared in other films like Brewster McCloud, Ready to Wear, The Player, and others.

Besides acting, Kellerman also recorded two music albums. She contributed songs to films like Lost Horizon, Boris and Natasha: The Movie, Brewster McCloud, and many more.

Kellerman’s husky voice was the reason she was chosen for voice-over work in commercials for brands like Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing, Mercedes-Benz, and Revlon.

The Long Beach, California native made her debut with the 1957 film, Reform School Girl. This was followed by various television appearances in the 1960s. She received Oscar and Golden Globe supporting role nominations for her work in 1970's M*A*S*H.

Kellerman released her memoir Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life in April 2013. In the memoir, she elaborated on her trials and tribulations in the entertainment business.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

When people heard about Sally Kellerman's demise, social networking platforms were flooded with tributes. Here are some of them:

Will Harris in VA @NonStopPop R.I.P., Sally Kellerman. Yes, she was Hot Lips in M*A*S*H, but first she was Dr. Elizabeth Dehner on STAR TREK, and after that she was Dr. Diane Turner in BACK TO SCHOOL. Those are my favorite points of reference, and those are how I'll most fondly remember her... R.I.P., Sally Kellerman. Yes, she was Hot Lips in M*A*S*H, but first she was Dr. Elizabeth Dehner on STAR TREK, and after that she was Dr. Diane Turner in BACK TO SCHOOL. Those are my favorite points of reference, and those are how I'll most fondly remember her... https://t.co/uNrOhkE5Mi

William Shatner @WilliamShatner Sending condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman. Sending condolences to the family of Sally Kellerman.

✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette Sally KELLERMAN I love you I’m so sad rest in power and Peace. Sally KELLERMAN I love you I’m so sad rest in power and Peace.

Jay Stobie @StobiesGalaxy We've lost one of the very first members of our #StarTrek family. My thoughts go out to Sally Kellerman's friends and loved ones. We've lost one of the very first members of our #StarTrek family. My thoughts go out to Sally Kellerman's friends and loved ones. https://t.co/Qw6FhS2JvD

Jesse Hawken @jessehawken RIP to a real one, the great Sally Kellerman RIP to a real one, the great Sally Kellerman https://t.co/WEsf60dtWW

Treat Williams @Rtreatwilliams Oh Sally Kellerman. We played husband and wife in Dempsey. I loved you in Mash. You were sweet and funny and vulnerable. And a lovely singer. A life well lived. You will be missed.

RIP Oh Sally Kellerman. We played husband and wife in Dempsey. I loved you in Mash. You were sweet and funny and vulnerable. And a lovely singer. A life well lived. You will be missed.RIP

Gennefer Gross @Gennefer Sally Kellerman was 49 in BACK TO SCHOOL and one of the most effortlessly sexy women to ever exist. Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smoldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men. She was one of a kind. RIP. Sally Kellerman was 49 in BACK TO SCHOOL and one of the most effortlessly sexy women to ever exist. Her voice, her impeccable comedic timing, her ability to shift between silly and smoldering and hold her own in barracks full of Army men. She was one of a kind. RIP. https://t.co/uBBGyKgZsO

Kellerman is survived by son Jack Krane and daughter Kellerman Krane.

