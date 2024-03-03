Sandman actor talks about Toby Maguire's possible return as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU has recently reached great popularity. However, older fans of the iconic superhero’s movie portrayals fell in love with the web-slinging neighborhood superhero when Toby Maguire took up the mantle in the original Sony series in 2002.

It is little secret that the iconic trilogy was also supposed to have a 4th installment, which was left alone due to the rising costs associated with the project. Since then, the Toby Maguire character has seen his appearance in the MCU, but no plans by Sony or any of the significant stars involved have been apparent.

However, that is until now. The series’ devoted fans have consistently talked about a potential 4th movie. What’s more, after Sam Raimi recently claimed that it was a possibility, Sandman actor Thomas Haden Church has further ignited the rumors by stating the following,

"But Sandman, there's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow. You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film."

He continued,

"But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

Is Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 now a possibility?

Church said he would agree to act in a potential 4th iteration in a heartbeat. He claimed that after the rumors had been made apparent, he was now under the impression that Raimi would eventually work with Maguire on the project.

Church also revealed that the helmers can bring him back, something he is happy about and believes will be "fantastic."

Of course, considering the multiverse and how Tobey Maguire has now been made a part of it, the possibilities for a plot are effectively endless. A standalone Tobey Maguire project aside, the character can also possibly be further integrated into the multiverse, especially with the lack of apparent options that the MCU in the post-Jonathan Majors era seems to have.

Apart from Church, Sam Raimi was highly optimistic about a Spider-Man 4 project. Raimi revealed that while he does not have a story to work with, everything was possible,

“I didn’t think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized that anything is possible now so I’m completely open to it. I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan."

He continued,

"I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Of course, Raimi’s comments do not necessarily represent much progress concerning Spider-Man 4. The director claimed that not only does he not have a storyline to work with, but he also claimed that he is just as excited about working with Tobey Maguire. In his own words, that can also happen via a completely different project.