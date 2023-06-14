Sarah Louise Crocker GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $21,000 for California mother who fell to death while attempting to save teen 

A terrible instance took place at the Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest when a California mother, Sarah Louise Crocker, slipped in the waterfall while trying to save a teen.

As per the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was hiking with a few friends when they reached the falls, and one of the teen girls slipped in the fall.

Stating the same, the authorities said:

"The woman supervising the teenagers attempted to keep the girl from going over the ledge. Unfortunately, both the woman and girl fell and suffered severe injuries."

As she fell into the waterfall, she passed away, although many bystanders jumped and tried to save her life. However, after she passed away, a few family members of Sarah Louise Crocker started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help the family meet their ends. The fundraiser has raised over $21,000 in just two days, as more than 215 people contributed to the same.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Sarah, a woman who saved the life of a teen by jumping into a waterfall. (Image via GoFundMe)

“Her love of family, friends and all things outdoors made her special to all who knew her”: Sarah Louise Crocker’s GoFundMe gives out details about her

The friends and family members of Sarah Louise Crocker have been devastated since they heard the news of Sarah Louise’s death. To cope up financially, the family has organized a fundraiser, which has raised more than $21,000 in just two days. The goal of the fundraiser was $50,000.

As per the About Section of the GoFundMe page, Sarah was an artist who grew up in Laguna Beach, California. At the same time, they also described her as:

“Our community is grieving the unexpected loss of the much-loved Sarah Crocker, wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, and amazing human being. We lost Sarah in a tragic hiking accident. Sarah was pure joy. Her love of family, friends and all things outdoors made her special to all who knew her.”

Furthermore, the page also states that Sarah Louise Crocker is survived by her husband, Brad, and two kids, Owen and Delaney. Moreover, the fundraiser has been organized so that the family can meet the educational expenses of the kids.

Furthermore, the teen who slipped in the water and was saved by Sarah was immediately airlifted and admitted to a hospital for treatment. She was then reportedly out of danger, as she suffered "severe but non-life-threatening injuries.” After the incident, the forest authorities issued a warning to hikers stating to be careful so that such instances do not happen.

Furthermore, after the death of the mother, social media platforms were flooded with sorrow as netizens came together to mourn the untimely passing of Sarah Louise Crocker. The news of her tragic demise has shaken the online community, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired her.

EdwinVerBeckeFan @WPRPBP AN ACT OF HEROISM ENDS IN A FALL. "Woman Dies Trying to Help Girl Who Slipped Over Waterfall's Edge. Both went over the side, but girl is expected to survive," per MSM news. What Sarah Louise Crocker did not know was that the young teen survived the fall, but Sarah did not. The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… AN ACT OF HEROISM ENDS IN A FALL. "Woman Dies Trying to Help Girl Who Slipped Over Waterfall's Edge. Both went over the side, but girl is expected to survive," per MSM news. What Sarah Louise Crocker did not know was that the young teen survived the fall, but Sarah did not. The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

At the moment, the family has not revealed many details about her funeral and memorial service. Furthermore, at this testing time, they also asked for some privacy as they are coping up with a huge loss.

