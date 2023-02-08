Saraiah Acosta GoFundMe raises over $27,000 as high school graduate is killed by lover

18-year-old Saraiah Acosta, a recent high school graduate, was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again partner on February 1, 2023, in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County, California.

Acosta's loved ones started a GoFundMe fundraiser for donations that will "help the family with the expenses they will incur as they begin their long journey with the grieving process."

Yvonne Tobias organized the fundraiser campaign and mentioned that Saraiah Acosta's family requests privacy at this difficult time. Also, once the funeral arrangements are complete, everyone will be informed. The campaign raised nearly $27,000 as of February 6, 2023.

What happened to Saraiah Acosta?

According to a joint news statement from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on February 1, 2023, at about 1:17 p.m., Rancho Cordova Police Officers received a call from a residence on Ramsgate Way reporting that a male stabbed Saraiah Acosta and then drove her over with a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old female with several stab wounds and asked the fire department for their assistance. The county coroner named the victim Saraiah Acosta and declared her dead there.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators rushed to the scene to investigate by interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence, and establishing 22-year-old Devian Lewis as a suspect.

Detectives began looking for Lewis and learned that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was pursuing him on Interstate 80 near Dixon. As the pursuit proceeded southward on Highway 99 into Sacramento, Sheriff units joined the CHP. During the pursuit, deputies discovered Lewis was carrying a weapon.

Lewis continued his attempt to escape and ended up in Elk Grove, where the Elk Grove Police Department also closed down on him.

After an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove, where the pursuit ended, Lewis was arrested and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he will be held until he receives the all-clear.

A joint statement from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office mentioned that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is the primary agency pursuing the investigation for the Rancho Cordova homicide.

The statement also read:

"The Elk Grove Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating the officer-involved shooting, as it occurred within the city limits of Elk Grove."

Authorities did not immediately disclose Lewis' condition or the charges against him. It's also unknown if he has retained counsel to represent him.

18-year-old Saraiah Acosta loved softball

Saraiah Acosta, a recent graduate from Cordova High School in California, was referred to by her aunt, Angela Martinez, as the "life of the party" in a report by ABC 10.

As per the ABC 10 report, she said:

"Everybody wanted to be around her because she was the one that danced and she lived life."

KCRA reported that according to the sheriff's office, Saraiah and suspect Lewis shared an intermittent relationship for the last two years, and there was no known motive for the alleged murder.

