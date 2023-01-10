In March 1999, 21-year-old Natise Johnson, who resided with her father in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was gunned down inside her home by Kareem Sampson, the ex-fiance of her brother's then-girlfriend Crystal Mack. The deceased was nine months pregnant at the time and her unborn child died about 20 minutes after the shooting.

An investigation revealed that Sampson, who was also Johnson's friend from middle school, had been harassing her to find out more about her brother's relationship with Mack prior to the tragic murder.

Natise Johnson was 21 years old and nine months pregnant when she was shot to death (Image via TheCinemaholic)

Sampson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Natise and her unborn child's slayings. He was given two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Homicide City on ID will revisit the saddening murders of the mother-to-be and her unborn child. The episode, titled Nine Months Murdered, will air on Tuesday, January 10, at 7.00 pm ET. The synopsis reads as:

"After expectant mother Natise Johnson is found murdered days before she is due to give birth to her first child, Philadelphia detectives focus on those closest to her but soon find Johnson's life is much more complicated than anyone ever knew."

Natise Johnson was shot four times in the head by Kareem Sampson at her residence in Philadelphia

On March 27, 1999, Natise Johnson, who was then-aged 21, was nine months pregnant, and resided with her father in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, while the child’s biological father was stationed in Virginia with the Navy.

The victim's father returned home from work that fateful evening and discovered her dead in the kitchen. She was shot four times in the head. An examination revealed that her unborn child died around 20 minutes after the shooting from a lack of oxygen. There were no traces of a home invasion or robbery, suggesting that the murderer was someone the victim already knew.

Johnson's phone records revealed that she was receiving multiple calls from one specific number, which was subsequently confirmed to be Kareem Sampson, someone she had known since middle school. The two were also friends with Crystal Mack, who at one point dated Sampson, but was dating the victim's brother at the time of the shooting.

Sampson and Mack were previously engaged to be married and even had children together. But the latter broke up and left his home, after which she started dating Johnson's brother. Because of this, in the days preceding her death, the accused was harassing the victim to tell him about this new relationship.

Kareem Sampson was the first person to be charged with killing a fetus in Philadelphia in 1999

Kareem Sampson was convicted in the murders of Natise Johnson and her unborn child (Image via Daily Crime)

According to reports, on March 27, 1999, Kareem Sampson again called Natise Johnson to inquire about her brother's relationship with Crystal Mack. Unsatisfied with her answers, he went over to her residence at 5428 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia. Not knowing what was to come, she let him in, and they started conversing in the living room.

Upset about the situation and Johnson's replies, Sampson pointed his gun to her head and demanded that she tell him where her brother and Mack were. She again refused to give him answers. He then fired four shots at her head, killing both the mother-to-be and her unborn child.

In 2000, Kareem Sampson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder of Natise Johnson and her unborn child following a jury trial. He was the first person in Philadelphia to be charged with killing a fetus, and was eventually sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

