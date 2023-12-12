Saw XI release date confirmed by Lionsgate for 2024

In a recent announcement, Lionsgate stated that Saw XI, the next installment in the hugely successful horror franchise, will open in theatres on September 27, 2024. This exciting news, shared through an Instagram post, by Lionsgate has certainly thrilled fans of the series who are eagerly anticipating what the 11th film will bring to the world of Saw.

The film Saw X was well received by critics and the audience alike, scoring the highest marks in a franchise’s history. Now it is expected that their next film Saw XI will carry on the momentum and continue its tradition of awe-inspiring suspense and puzzling plots.

What storyline will unfold for the sequel Saw XI?

At this time, plot details are being closely guarded for Saw XI, the next chapter in the iconic horror franchise. Nevertheless, given the trajectory of the series and the background of the previous series, some assumptions can be made about the development of events in the latest film.

The latest installment, Saw X operates as a prequel occurring after the initial Saw but before Saw II. In the latest film, viewers witness the last days of John Kramer as he wrestles with his incurable cancer in search of a miracle cure. Desperate, he ends up in Mexico and intersects with hucksters extolling a pretend medical experiment. Suspecting the ruse, angry Kramer, also known as the Jigsaw Killer, decides to resort to his famous traps on people who offered false hopes.

Ever since the prequel, Saw X made a glorious success with a box-office collection of USD 107.7 million there was a seed of ambiguity initially regarding the direction for Saw XI to which Director, Kevin Greutert explained during an interview with CBR magazine stated:

"There’s no obvious new direction to go after this film. But I think there probably will be more Saw movies, particularly if this one is successful. I truly believe that this is the most standalone Saw film since the first one."

The re­velation in Saw X, where John Krame­r is disclosed to have colluded with De­tective Hoffman, has led to produce­rs verifying the possibility of integrating this storyline­ into Saw XI, with a focus on Hoffman's persona. This validation hints at the potential re­appearance of both John Kramer and De­tective Hoffman in the forthcoming movie­.

What was the prequel Saw X all about?

Saw X, the tenth film in the Saw film franchise was released on September 29, 2023. Directed by Kevin Greutert and featuring a script by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, this horror movie is somewhat unique in that it acts as both a direct extension to the original Saw 2004 and also as a prequel to Saw II 2005. The film features Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith as returning characters from the franchise, with a supporting cast.

In a strategic se­tting between Saw and Saw II, Saw X follows John Krame­r (Tobin Bell) seeking cance­r treatment in Mexico. But the­ grim discovery of a scam targeting the vulne­rable leads to his desire to become the notorious Jigsaw killer, linking e­vents to Saw II and providing crucial character development context.

Saw XI is slated for theatrical release on September 27, 2024.