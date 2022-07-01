Scott Kologi trial: New Jersey man sentenced to 150 years in prison for 2017 killing of family members 

On Thursday, Long Branch man Scott Kologi was sentenced to 150 years in prison for a 2017 massacre in which he allegedly killed 4 members of his family at a New Years' Eve Party.

A 16-year-old at the time of the murders, Kologi reportedly planned the killings, having researched his weapon of choice.

He was convicted of killing his 18-year-old sister Brittany Kologi, his 44-year-old mother Linda Kologi, his 42-year-old father Steven Kologi, and 70-year-old Mary Schulz, his grandfather's partner.

While Scott Kologi's brother and grandfather were also present during the killings, they managed to escape.

What were the alleged motivations of Scott Kologi?

In an official statement, Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor and Trial Director Sean Brennan condemned Scott Kologi's actions as that of a calculated, indifferent killer.

He said:

“These were acts of evil, carried out by someone who knew exactly what he was doing, he killed them because he could. He killed them because he wanted to.”

A defense attorney for Scott Kalogi, Richard Lomurro, denied this portrait of the defendant as a callous murderer.

Lomurro said:

“The bottom line is, Scott is not a cold-blooded killer. Scott is, and was, severely mentally ill. But he will be sent to state prison to be with cold-blooded killers.”

In a separate interview with New Jersey outlets, Lomurro shed light on other issues faced by Scott Kologi that may have driven him to murder.

Lomurro said:

“Scott is schizophrenic and autistic and went untreated his entire life. That is the great tragedy of this case,”

He continued:

“This isn’t someone who kills 20 people at a concert because they have a radical viewpoint or are filled with rage. It was a mentally ill boy who suffered an acute delusional episode. He had no appreciation for what he did or the scale of the tragedy then, and he has none now.”

Prosecutors, however, brought up the deliberate manner in which Kologi seemed to have carried out the murder. According to The New York Post, he not only researched his weapon of choice but also reportedly wore ear plugs to block out the noise from his firearm.

Monmouth County Supreme Court Judge Marc LeMieux believed that Kologi's alleged crime could only result in a life sentence.

He said:

“The intention of this court is that this defendant never see the light of the outside of a jail cell ever again, I hope one day, you realize the magnitude of what you’ve done here.”

The judge announced that Scott must serve a minimum of 85% of his 150-year sentence.

