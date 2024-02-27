"Scott Swift did nothing wrong": Taylor Swift's father is trending online after fans praised him for allegedly attacking a paparazzi

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, is reportedly being investigated by the Australian police after an alleged assault report against him was filed by a paparazzi named Ben McDonald, reported Page Six. After the news went viral, Swifties online praised Scott, with him trending on social media websites such as X as fans commended him.

As per the reports, the New South Wales Police is currently investigating the incident where the photographer was allegedly assaulted at the Neutral Bay Wharf on the northern side of the Sydney Harbor, with Scott Swift being the primary accused. Partial clips and photographs taken during and just before the incident have also been widely circulated.

Taylor Swift's fans, however, have flooded social media with a show of support for her father. Posts talking about standing with him and supporting him are going viral on X. Some, like @jaircletus25, have even claimed that the 71-year-old "did nothing wrong."

Sydney photographer accuses Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift of physical assault

Taylor Swift was reportedly out on the night of Tuesday, February 27, celebrating her final show in Sydney. Ben McDonald had been waiting to get some pictures of the singer at the wharf at around 2:30 am, per what he told Daily Mail. According to the paparazzi, after coming off the board, someone assaulted him.

As per the alleged victim's side of the story, the man who assaulted him was none other than the Cruel Summer singer's father, who was accompanying her from the party along with security guards. In his statement, Mcdonald noted that Taylor's security was attempting to block the photographer with umbrellas before he was punched by Scott Swift.

The news about Taylor Swift's 71-year-old father allegedly punching a paparazzi naturally caught the eyes of her fans, with many coming out in defense of Scott. Several memes and posts are being reshared on social media platforms, with many claiming that Scott Swift was just defending his daughter from harm. Some even called him 'Dad of the Year.'

Taylor Swift fans have already been digging up past scandals involving the photographer who alleged that her father assaulted him. It appears that Ben McDonald was accused of stalking Nicole Kidman back in 2005, with the paparazzi being sued in the process.