"SCOTUS needs to end his charade": Trump's removal from Maine ballots amid Colorado ballot regain sparks reactions online

In a shocking turn of events, Maine officials announced on Thursday, December 28, 2023, that former president Donald Trump was removed from the 2024 primary ballot. As per Maine officials, the disqualification is based on the 14th Amendment that allows a ban on those engaged in insurrection against the U.S. from holding office.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the decision after a group of citizens questioned Trump's eligibility, citing the law back in January 2023. Explaining that it was not an easy conclusion, the Democrat stated:

"I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection."

The judgment comes just days after Colorado's supreme court disqualified the former president citing the same reasons. Before this, several other states like Michigan and Minnesota had rejected the effort against Trump's removal.

The announcement caused quite a stir online, with many netizens hoping that the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) would resolve the issue once and for all.

Following Trump's ban in Colorado, the state's Republican Party appealed that he be made eligible for the state's primary ballots. As a result, the Colorado Supreme Court's initial ruling was put on hold till January 4, 2024, a day before the state's primary ballots are due.

That means unless the US Supreme Court either upholds the decision or does not hear the case, Trump would be included.