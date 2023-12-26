What are the names of the Colorado judges who barred Trump from state ballots? FBI investigates violent threats against justices

The FBI and the Denver Police Department are actively investigating violent threats made against Colorado judges Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Márquez, and William W. Hood III. These Colorado judges recently ruled that former US President Donald Trump is not allowed to appear on the state's ballots in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The ruling has reportedly sparked a surge of online threats and calls for violence from Trump supporters, prompting law enforcement to take action. A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are actively investigating incidents directed at the Colorado Supreme Court justices.

The spokesperson emphasized their commitment to working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment. Due to the ongoing investigations and safety and privacy considerations, specific details about the probes were not disclosed.

In response to the threats, Denver police have implemented additional security measures, including providing extra patrols around the justices' residences. The spokesperson mentioned that further safety support would be provided if requested.

This heightened security follows an analysis by the nonpartisan research nonprofit Advance Democracy, revealing significant violent rhetoric online from Trump supporters targeting the justices and Democrats after the court's decision.

The four Colorado judges barred Trump from state ballots based on the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban"

The four Colorado Supreme Court justices who played a pivotal role in the decision to bar Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential ballot are Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Márquez, and William W. Hood III.

These justices formed the majority in a 4-3 judgment, ruling in favor of the petitioners who argued that Trump should be disqualified based on the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban."

Their decision effectively prevents Trump from participating in the upcoming GOP primary in Colorado scheduled for March 5, citing constitutional grounds for their verdict.

It's worth noting that Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright dissented from the majority opinion. Chief Justice Boatright expressed the view that the constitutional questions at hand were too intricate to be adequately resolved within the confines of a state hearing.

Threats against Colorado judges reportedly increase, and police weigh in

While the FBI remains actively engaged in the investigation, a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Branch declined to comment on the reported threats. Master Trooper Gary Cutler from the Colorado State Patrol emphasized that local authorities would handle any threats against judges.

The Denver Police Department responded to an incident at a justice's residence on Thursday evening, initially believed to be a hoax report. The department stated,

"Everything checked clear, and we are continuing to investigate this report. Due to security and privacy considerations, and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time."

In response to the reported threats to the Colorado judges, state and local law enforcement, along with non-government research groups, have been closely monitoring extremist online forums for signs that could escalate into tangible threats against public officials.

An analysis by a nonpartisan research organization claimed that the names of the four Colorado judges involved in the decision frequently appeared in "incendiary" posts, with calls to expose their personal data.