Seasons of Blossom preview shows heart-fluttering chemistry between So Ju-yeon and Seo Ji-hoon

TW: Mention of Death/Suicide

The latest preview of Seasons of Blossom brought to life the heart-warming romance of So Ju-yeon and Seo Ji-hoon.

In the Seasons of Blossom preview, the clandestine friendship with undeniable sparks of love can be seen between the popular and beloved Lee Ha-min brought to the screen by Seo Ji-hoon and So Ju-yeon’s character Han So-mang.

Seasons of Blossoms will showcase the everlasting ripples created by an incident that took place six years ago. The incident was the tragic demise of a boy by suicide and a girl who was unable to save his life. The impact of the occurrence can be seen on the lives of four teens many years later.

The narrative will also bring to the forefront the mental health issues and problems faced by young adults who become reclusive due to their inability to be genuine and open about themselves.

About Seasons of Blossom: Cast, characters and more

The upcoming K-drama, Seasons of Blossom, produced by Wavve is based on the widely popular webtoon by the same title. The coming-of-age show revolves around the tales of friendship and love between four 18-year-old students at Seoyeon High School. The show will be an anthology with each phase having a different season in the backdrop and will focus on different primary characters.

The parallel storyline revolves around the relationship between Lee Ha-min, played by the actor of School 2017, and Han So-mang, brought to life by the second lead of Lovestruck in The City.

The teaser trailer of the show showcases the dynamic between the two characters who were teens six years ago.

Lee Ha-min is a beloved and popular student at Seoyeon High school. However, this cheerful attitude is a facade and in reality, he has a cynical outlook and is contemptuous of everyone. On the other hand, Han So-mang, although timid and reserved, is a strong-willed and genuine person.

Ha-min’s true nature however is soon exposed in front of So-mang, who sees him toss away a gift he very warmly receives. When she confronts him about it and asks whether his friends know about his true nature, he responds with a cold “I have no friends.” A new friendship blossoms between the two in the secrecy of the abandoned art room.

While Ha-min suggests becoming friends with So-mang, he firmly establishes boundaries. He said:

“Don’t act like you know me outside of here. It’s bothersome to get tangled up with each other. And people might find out we’re using this place.”

Hence, the two ignore each other in hallways and in public but share an intimate bond filled with heart-fluttering moments in private away from the world’s gaze.

The teaser ends with a time-lapse to six years later when Lee Ha-min’s younger brother, Lee Jae-min (played by Kim Min-kyu) asks Han So-mang “was Hyung just a friend to you?” and in response, she says “No. he was my first love.”

Seasons of Blossom will premiere on September 21.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes