Selena Gomez's MTV VMAs Oscar de la Renta outfit wins the internet: "Cannot get over Selena's look at the VMA's"

Iconic pop artist Selena Gomez attended the global award show, MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 12, 2023. Gomez looked stunning as she walked the VMAs pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in the red dress made by Oscar de la Renta.

The artist accessorized the look with a diamond bracelet, ring, and earrings. The look was quick to catch the attention of Selena's fans, aka Selenators, many of whom took to social media to lavish praises on her attire.

Selena Gomez's red Oscar de la Renta dress for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023 left fans swooning

Selenators have always kept a keen eye on Selena Gomez's looks and style. The artist's popularity is incomparable, as she is currently the most followed female on Instagram with 429 million followers.

Selena's look for the event was a surprise for fans as she didn't RSVP or give fans any hint about her presence for the event.

Gomez was up for multiple awards at the VMAs, including Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, and Best Afrobeats. She ended up winning in the Best Afrobeats category, alongside her collaborator and artist Rema for Calm Down.

More about Selena Gomez's look for the VMAs 2023

Gomez wore a red lace dress by Oscar de la Renta and accessorized it with six figures worth of diamonds for the VMAs pink carpet on Tuesday night.

The dress had red-beaded flower patches placed upon the nude underlays. The red-beaded flowers formed a lace-like pattern throughout. A high slit on the dress trailed down in the front.

The look was accessorized with a Giardini Segreti diamond butterfly earrings and a matching bracelet, which reportedly cost $42,700 and $36,300, respectively. A matching double-flower sparkling Giardini Segreti diamond ring was paired with the outfit. The attire was completed with an immaculate red manicure and Jimmy Choo's strappy red sandals.