Seoul International Awards : Fans give an emotional congratulation to actor Kim Seon-ho on winning Outstanding Actor Award

Actor Kim Seon-ho just won his first major acting award, and fans can't stop praising the actor for his latest feat.

On September 23, The Startup actor won one of the most prestigious awards at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards ( also known as the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards or SDA).

Kim Seon-ho won the award for the category of Outstanding Korean Actor for his performance in the Netflix K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha as Chief Hong Du Sik. Kim Seon-ho also took the opportunity to thank the cast and crew involved in his project and took the award on their behalf.

In 2020, the actor was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into an abortion. For the same reasons, the actor was also dropped from several projects he was to be a part of.

Kim Seon-ho's reputation was cleared by the media agency Dispatch, which thoroughly investigated his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and his earlier text exchanges with his friends. The actor was found to be innocent and could make his way back into the world of entertainment once again with the play, Touching the Void.

Though the actor was not present at the venue, he gave his acceptance speech via a video conference.

제이 @seonhopage



CONGRATULATIONS THIS AWARD IS NOT ONLY FOR ME BUT ALSO TO ALL THE STAFF, ACTORS, AND DIRECTORS WHO WORKED SO HARD FOR OUR DRAMACONGRATULATIONS #KimSeonHo and #HometownChaChaCha THIS AWARD IS NOT ONLY FOR ME BUT ALSO TO ALL THE STAFF, ACTORS, AND DIRECTORS WHO WORKED SO HARD FOR OUR DRAMA 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭CONGRATULATIONS #KimSeonHo and #HometownChaChaCha 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/rFX4gvKpcd

Fans are ecstatic after Kim Seon-ho's award win

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on Twitter and other social media sites for Kim Seon-ho's recent win.

Fans can't help but reminisce the tough times the actor and his supporters went through after the aforementioned controversy. Yet, his much-deserved win proved that dark times end and the sun shines again.

𝙨𝙤𝙡 🍏 @SolHwix twitter.com/kdramasdiary/s… kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



#KimSeonHo wins the “Outstanding Korean Actor” at 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards for his performance in #HometownChaChaCha #KimSeonHo wins the “Outstanding Korean Actor” at 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards for his performance in #HometownChaChaCha https://t.co/W9Vem8h6kI kim seon ho deserved to address hometown chachacha so much right after it ended, i know full well the cast had a healing time filming the series too 🥺 the industry may have been tough for you, but you are tougher, uri hong banjang! so much love for them and the story 🥺 kim seon ho deserved to address hometown chachacha so much right after it ended, i know full well the cast had a healing time filming the series too 🥺 the industry may have been tough for you, but you are tougher, uri hong banjang! so much love for them and the story 🥺💙🌊 twitter.com/kdramasdiary/s…

Dariasp @Dariasp2 @CedrickAngelo22 I think peace of mind in almost two years has been found. The rest is a matter of time. Yes, the cancellation culture is not very ideal, because they can cancel by mistake or because of false accusations. It's not fair. PS I also heard about this case Kim Seon Ho. @CedrickAngelo22 I think peace of mind in almost two years has been found. The rest is a matter of time. Yes, the cancellation culture is not very ideal, because they can cancel by mistake or because of false accusations. It's not fair. PS I also heard about this case Kim Seon Ho.

Fawzeya @zifax00

Well deserved my good boy, so proud of the actor you are

Congratulations Seonho-nim 🏼 🏼 🏼



#KimSeonho The man of all timesWell deserved my good boy, so proud of the actor you areCongratulations Seonho-nim The man of all times Well deserved my good boy, so proud of the actor you areCongratulations Seonho-nim 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💙💙#KimSeonho https://t.co/CDLzG6TqGE

empress @akarymoeaung @Koreaboo So emotional and so proud of him, better days are coming soon seonhoya @Koreaboo So emotional and so proud of him, better days are coming soon seonhoya

kEn @fwanciskennedy twitter.com/sikhyefanatic/… emma @sikhyefanatic “this award is given to not only me but also to all the staff, actors, and directors who worked so hard for our drama” - kim seon ho “this award is given to not only me but also to all the staff, actors, and directors who worked so hard for our drama” - kim seon ho https://t.co/Eb0QZWavmq Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Kim Seon Ho are finally getting the recognition they deserved, I can’t help but be emotional. An inspiring story of healing and overcoming adversity just as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was.🥺 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Kim Seon Ho are finally getting the recognition they deserved, I can’t help but be emotional. An inspiring story of healing and overcoming adversity just as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was.🥺💚 twitter.com/sikhyefanatic/…

◡̈ @pot8t0 Kim Seon Ho winning the “Outstanding Korean Actor” at 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards speak so much, that he performed so well in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Imagine all the awards he could’ve had, but I’m just grateful that he came back to what he loves doing Kim Seon Ho winning the “Outstanding Korean Actor” at 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards speak so much, that he performed so well in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Imagine all the awards he could’ve had, but I’m just grateful that he came back to what he loves doing

ellys ◡̈ @ellyseonheart To Kim Seon Ho, it's okay. I'll keep waiting for you. I believe you've made the best decision in everything you do. I'm trying not to ask for too much but I hope you'll always be healthy, happy, eat delicious food, and be surrounded by nice people. See you again, soon :') To Kim Seon Ho, it's okay. I'll keep waiting for you. I believe you've made the best decision in everything you do. I'm trying not to ask for too much but I hope you'll always be healthy, happy, eat delicious food, and be surrounded by nice people. See you again, soon :') 💙

Kim Seon Ho Philippines 🇵🇭 @kimseonho_ph

HALLYU BEST ACTOR KIM SEONHO

#SDA_MostOutstandingActor

#SDA남자연기상_갯차_김선호 Congratulations to Kim Seon Ho for winning "Outstanding Korean Actor" in SDA 2022 for his drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which has been a great influence to Korean wave. We are proud of you Seonho!HALLYU BEST ACTOR KIM SEONHO Congratulations to Kim Seon Ho for winning "Outstanding Korean Actor" in SDA 2022 for his drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which has been a great influence to Korean wave. We are proud of you Seonho! HALLYU BEST ACTOR KIM SEONHO#SDA_MostOutstandingActor#SDA남자연기상_갯차_김선호 https://t.co/U82DziuUUL

Bel_t ◡̈🫰🏼 @bel_in_da_t

1) It's an award Kim Seon Ho deserves.

2) Kim Seon Ho shared the award with everyone involved in the production of Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

3) It's some sort of a closure for HomCha.

Fans of HomCha has been waiting for a moment like this all year long.🥲 Koreaboo @Koreaboo



koreaboo.com/news/netizens-… Netizens Emotional As Actor Kim Seon Ho Wins Award At The 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards Netizens Emotional As Actor Kim Seon Ho Wins Award At The 2022 Seoul International Drama Awardskoreaboo.com/news/netizens-… How not to be emotional? 🥹1) It's an award Kim Seon Ho deserves.2) Kim Seon Ho shared the award with everyone involved in the production of Hometown Cha Cha Cha.3) It's some sort of a closure for HomCha.Fans of HomCha has been waiting for a moment like this all year long.🥲 twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu… How not to be emotional? 🥹1) It's an award Kim Seon Ho deserves.2) Kim Seon Ho shared the award with everyone involved in the production of Hometown Cha Cha Cha.3) It's some sort of a closure for HomCha. Fans of HomCha has been waiting for a moment like this all year long.🥲 twitter.com/Koreaboo/statu…

ben - SeonTiger era 🐅 @hyejincha6 His name being called out as "Outstanding Actor" on the TV station edited him out & in front of the industry cancel him and the way he gave credits to his co-actors and pds are more than enough. Thank you #KimSeonHo . You and HomCha do indeed shine bright His name being called out as "Outstanding Actor" on the TV station edited him out & in front of the industry cancel him and the way he gave credits to his co-actors and pds are more than enough. Thank you #KimSeonHo. You and HomCha do indeed shine bright💙 https://t.co/rw9wxDZlyg

reelsnapier @reelsnapier @bel_in_da_t Completely agree. We chose Seonho because deserves this award. With that being said though I love that Seonho gave the credit to everyone as they deserve credit as well. Thank you to all of them as the show is amazing @bel_in_da_t Completely agree. We chose Seonho because deserves this award. With that being said though I love that Seonho gave the credit to everyone as they deserve credit as well. Thank you to all of them as the show is amazing

Narrskii @narrskii @kdramasdiary @Farisha44123869 #KimSeonHo deserves this so much and he is just so gracious about receiving it by sincerely acknowledging the people who worked hard to make this show. #HometownChaChaCha team, we see you. @kdramasdiary @Farisha44123869 #KimSeonHo deserves this so much and he is just so gracious about receiving it by sincerely acknowledging the people who worked hard to make this show. #HometownChaChaCha team, we see you. ❤️

Fans of Hometown Cha Cha Cha also criticized the 58th Baeksang awards for not nominating the show for the Best drama series earlier this year even though it was the highest-rated K-drama of its time.

Kim✨ @SeonHo_FanGirl



What a great way to put everyone's efforts & precious talents to waste. Every kdrama which was put to an issue were disregarded by #Baeksang right away. Like #HometownChaChaCha #Snowdrop , no if's or but's, just pure bias.🙄What a great way to put everyone's efforts & precious talents to waste. Every kdrama which was put to an issue were disregarded by #Baeksang right away. Like #HometownChaChaCha & #Snowdrop, no if's or but's, just pure bias.🙄What a great way to put everyone's efforts & precious talents to waste. 💔 https://t.co/XiJlndNWqD

uosɔᴉɹǝ @ericsonofagun Snowdrop, Move to Heaven, Taxi Driver, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha not getting Baeksang nominations is a daylight robbery. These gems deserve so much better. Snowdrop, Move to Heaven, Taxi Driver, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha not getting Baeksang nominations is a daylight robbery. These gems deserve so much better. https://t.co/fyGFMsU7nn

About the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards

Seoul International Drama Awards was hosted at the KBS Hall on September 22 at 5 pm KST. The award nominations included not just Korean works but an array of International works as well. The Best Actor and Actress in the international category was won by Stephe Graham and Jodie Comer for Help. Turkish films Destan and Hidden won in the best feature films category.

Korean superstar Kang Daniel also won the award for Outstanding Asian Star along with Japanese actress Yusei Yahi, Filipino actress Belle Mariano and Thai actors PP Krit, Alice Co, and Wallace Chung.

𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐲 | Acads Era @Abrielledb_ So proud to the both of you!



First ever Filipina Recognized

and Youngest as one of People

to win (SDA 2022) Asia's (Men

Who Matter 2022) So proud to the both of you!First ever Filipina Recognizedand Youngest as one of People to win (SDA 2022) Asia's (Men Who Matter 2022) https://t.co/d9culm8Rcz

BLACKPINK star Kim Jisoo won the award for Outstanding Actress for her debut drama Snowdrop.

kesha ◡̈ ❆ semi-ia 🔬 @chichikesha 🤍



to our best actress, congratulations on winning the outstanding korean actress award at SDA 2022. you did an exceptional job on portraying such complex character. we are beyond proud of you, our flower eun youngro! to our best actress, congratulations on winning the outstanding korean actress award at SDA 2022. you did an exceptional job on portraying such complex character. we are beyond proud of you, our flower eun youngro! 🏆🤍https://t.co/MzMppzt4eq

The event was hosted by Apink's Eunji and Joo Sang Wook and was attended in person by Kang Daniel and Anupam Tripathi of Squid Games, amongst others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far