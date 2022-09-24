Seoul International Awards : Fans give an emotional congratulation to actor Kim Seon-ho on winning Outstanding Actor Award

Actor Kim Seon-ho just won his first major acting award, and fans can't stop praising the actor for his latest feat.
On September 23, The Startup actor won one of the most prestigious awards at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards ( also known as the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards or SDA).
Kim Seon-ho won the award for the category of Outstanding Korean Actor for his performance in the Netflix K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha as Chief Hong Du Sik. Kim Seon-ho also took the opportunity to thank the cast and crew involved in his project and took the award on their behalf.
In 2020, the actor was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into an abortion. For the same reasons, the actor was also dropped from several projects he was to be a part of.
Kim Seon-ho's reputation was cleared by the media agency Dispatch, which thoroughly investigated his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and his earlier text exchanges with his friends. The actor was found to be innocent and could make his way back into the world of entertainment once again with the play, Touching the Void.
Though the actor was not present at the venue, he gave his acceptance speech via a video conference.
Fans are ecstatic after Kim Seon-ho's award win
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in on Twitter and other social media sites for Kim Seon-ho's recent win.
Fans can't help but reminisce the tough times the actor and his supporters went through after the aforementioned controversy. Yet, his much-deserved win proved that dark times end and the sun shines again.
Fans of Hometown Cha Cha Cha also criticized the 58th Baeksang awards for not nominating the show for the Best drama series earlier this year even though it was the highest-rated K-drama of its time.
About the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards
Seoul International Drama Awards was hosted at the KBS Hall on September 22 at 5 pm KST. The award nominations included not just Korean works but an array of International works as well. The Best Actor and Actress in the international category was won by Stephe Graham and Jodie Comer for Help. Turkish films Destan and Hidden won in the best feature films category.
Korean superstar Kang Daniel also won the award for Outstanding Asian Star along with Japanese actress Yusei Yahi, Filipino actress Belle Mariano and Thai actors PP Krit, Alice Co, and Wallace Chung.
BLACKPINK star Kim Jisoo won the award for Outstanding Actress for her debut drama Snowdrop.
The event was hosted by Apink's Eunji and Joo Sang Wook and was attended in person by Kang Daniel and Anupam Tripathi of Squid Games, amongst others.