SEVENTEEN’s Dino resumes activities after completing quarantine

SEVENTEEN’s Dino has fully recovered and completed his self-quarantine period. On August 21, the idol’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, announced that he would resume work starting today. The agency has taken all the measures as per guidelines from the health authority. The 23-year-old will be able to join his fellow members for the upcoming BE THE SUN tour stops.

The agency informed that Dino had completed his quarantine and did not show any “extraordinary symptoms.” It was then added that he was good to go and resume working with the Sector 17 group starting today.

“Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member DINO’s quarantine has concluded as of August 21 (PT).

DINO has been administering self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines and has not shown any extraordinary symptoms during self-quarantine. He can resume his activities starting from August 21 (PT).”

PLEDIS Entertainment ended the notice by thanking fans for their support. It also shared that it places its artists’ health on priority and will continue to look after them.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concerns for our artists’ health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you.”

SEVENTEEN’s Dino greets fans on Weverse after recovery, Mingyu still in quarantine

SEVENTEEN’s youngest member, Dino, has finally recovered from COVID-19 and has completed his quarantine period. The artist contracted the virus on August 17 and suffered from a mild sore throat, as per the agency’s statement released on the same day.

The youngest member even posted a comment on Weverse with the word “released” after PLEDIS Entertainment uploaded the announcement.

As the Face the Sun group has been in the United States for their world tour, Dino had to forgo participation in two concert stops and a talk show. The remaining 12 members, after testing negative for COVID-19, continued their concerts in Los Angeles on August 17 and Houston on August 20 without him. He was also absent from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 18.

While the youngest member can now enjoy group activities and meet fans at the remaining concerts, SEVENTEEN will still be performing with 12 members.

25-year-old Mingyu tested COVID-19 positive two days after Dino, on August 19. The idol immediately went into self-quarantine in Los Angeles. Thus, he was absent from Houston (August 20) and Fort Worth (August 23) shows.

dkz @dkzones dk and hoshi holding up pictures of mingyu and dino for their group picture in houston ☹️ dk and hoshi holding up pictures of mingyu and dino for their group picture in houston ☹️❤️ https://t.co/GkbHOA9J8E

How SEVENTEEN and CARAT made sure Dino and Mingyu were with them

mi 원우지 @miwon17_

: sincerely thank u for sharing this precious experience & time with us with great energy. Its regretful that Mingyu & Dino weren't able to share this together today. Next time we'll be back as 13 here.

Thank u!!

🥺🥺 Wonwoo ending ment.: sincerely thank u for sharing this precious experience & time with us with great energy. Its regretful that Mingyu & Dino weren't able to share this together today. Next time we'll be back as 13 here.Thank u!!🥺🥺 Wonwoo ending ment. 🐱: sincerely thank u for sharing this precious experience & time with us with great energy. Its regretful that Mingyu & Dino weren't able to share this together today. Next time we'll be back as 13 here.Thank u!!🥺🥺 https://t.co/9fM0SnS5xd

At the concert stops where Dino and Mingyu were absent, the 11 remaining members and the thousands of CARATs in the audience made sure to remember them. There were numerous instances where the group and fans came together to fill in the hole left by the two members.

Wonwoo suggested that the audience sing Dino’s parts. Fans chanted his name, sang along for his part, saw members improvise dance moves that included him and Mingyu, and sent them both wishes for a speedy recovery too.

♡ @kwanszone seungkwan holding his own hand during this part in _world since dino is absent🥺 seungkwan holding his own hand during this part in _world since dino is absent🥺 https://t.co/qQSnW5DBjW

tired @wonwoowaps

Then wonu suggested that CARATs will be Dino today and sing his parts!



SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN IN LA the entire arena started chanting Dino’s name when Joshua mentioned that he couldn’t join this concertThen wonu suggested that CARATs will be Dino today and sing his parts!SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN IN LA the entire arena started chanting Dino’s name when Joshua mentioned that he couldn’t join this concert😭 Then wonu suggested that CARATs will be Dino today and sing his parts! SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN IN LA https://t.co/sTInQ0kXzE

The next BE THE SUN tour stop for SEVENTEEN is Fort Worth on August 23. The group will perform with 12 members, as Mingyu will still be in quarantine.

