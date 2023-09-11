"She was 8 and he was in Fantastic Four": Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's 42-26 age difference sparks controversy online

Marvel star Chris Evans allegedly got married to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista over the weekend, as reported by Page Six. As per the news outlet, the duo reportedly tied the knot on Saturday, September 9, in an intimate ceremony in Chris Evans’ parental home in Boston, Massachusetts.

As soon as the news of Chris Evans’ rumored marriage to Alba Baptista became viral on social media, netizens dug out their significant age gap and have been trolling Evans for the same.

According to Page Six, while Chris Evans is 42, Alba Baptista is only 26. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) commented under @tacobelllle’s post reporting the same and ridiculed the Avengers star.

A netizen mocks Evans for allegedly marrying a woman 16 years his junior. (Image via X/Saint Dolly Parton In THIS Life)

“They’re in different stages of their life”: Netizens mock Chris Evans for marrying 16 years younger actress

Page Six reported that Captain America Chris Evans was no longer a bachelor as he allegedly married Portuguese film star Alba Baptista in a private ceremony at the former’s Boston home on Saturday.

In fact, a source close to the couple told the media outlet that the alleged wedding was “locked down tight,” and the guests were all reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure documents. Not only that, but the source also cited that the phones of the attendees were allegedly forfeited.

Page Six also mentioned how the couple only invited their closest families and friends to the alleged nuptials, which included Hollywood celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Jeremy Renner, among others.

Since the speculations surrounding their alleged wedding emerged on the internet, netizens have been mocking Evans for marrying a woman 16 years younger than him. Here are some of the reactions generated online:

The news of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s romance arose in November 2022 when an insider source told People that the two were a couple and had been “seriously” dating for over a year. The source also stated:

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Interestingly, while neither Evans nor Baptista ever confirmed being in a relationship, the duo were often spotted together in public, holding hands, as reported by Page Six. Not only that, but Chris also left affectionate comments on Alba’s Instagram posts around the same time their dating rumors arose.

Later, on Valentine’s Day, the Knives Out actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared images of his alleged lady love. Over the last few months, Elle reported that Evans also posted Instagram stories of the duo doing various activities together, such as gardening, skiing, watching the Northern Lights, and even kissing inside a car.

Last year, around the time the news of Evans dating Baptista first broke, the Fantastic Four star opened up to People about his desire to get married and said how he wanted to build a family and have a home with a wife and kids.