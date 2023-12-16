"She ate this up": Fans hype Britney Spears' supposed retort to Justin Timberlake's "No disrespect" disclaimer

Pop sensation Britney Spears seemingly referenced her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake in her latest social media post after he performed a rendition of Cry Me a River on December 13 at an event in the US, as per People. This came after Justin added a "No disrespect" disclaimer before the song.

Spears took to her Instagram account and uploaded a post with a caption that read:

“Oh Jesus Christ, the stories ... I could tell on the set of this one !!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat 2 different version ... videos were shot for this song most ... boys say "OH I'M SHOOK" !!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry, No disrespect.”

After the Insta post went viral online, several netizens took to the comments section of @PopCrave's post on X to react to it as they hailed Spears for seemingly responding to Justin Timberlake's disclaimer.

Fans react to Britney Spears as she seemingly responds to Justin Timberlake's disclaimer before singing Cry Me a River

Britney Spears supposedly referenced Justin Timberlake in her recent post on Instagram after the latter performed Cry Me a River at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Before performing the song, which is rumored to be about his ex, Spears, Justin Timberlake issued a disclaimer during his performance on Wednesday.

Released in 2002, the same year that Justin Timberlake and Spears reportedly broke up, Cry Me a River sparked controversy as many believed that the music video featured a woman who looked a lot like the Toxic singer. As per Page Six, the song was supposedly about the duo's breakup and Justin's accusations about Britney allegedly cheating on him. The lyrics read:

"You don't have to say what you did / I already know, I found out from him".

After Timberlake's performance in Vegas, Britney Spears uploaded a post on Instagram. She wrote about her skill as a basketball player and fans believe that she referenced Timberlake when she said "he would cry" when she beat him at a basketball game.

Netizens rushed to social media to support the pop singer as they reacted to the same in the comments section of Pop Crave's Tweet.

Britney Spears reportedly spoke about Justin in her memoir The Woman in Me

As per People, the duo were together from 1999 to 2002, and their relationship made headlines again after the release of Spears' memoir The Woman in Me. As per The Sun, the X Factor judge reportedly admitted in her memoir that she cheated on Justin Timberlake.

The publication reported that Britney Spears acknowledged that she had cheated on Justin at the time only because he cheated on her with a star who was "married with children." She said that this happened at a Spanish pub when she was out with choreographer Wade Robson. She reportedly stated that she and Robson drank and danced and got intimate with each other.