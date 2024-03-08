"She dated someone in the grave?": Whoopi Goldberg trolled over stating she dated someone 40 years older while defending age gap in 'The Idea of You'

Actress and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg is trolled online after her comments about age-gap relationships in the upcoming flick, The Idea of You went viral. During episode of her talk show, The View, on Thursday, March 7, the 68-year-old discussed people criticizing the new rom-com movie.

Goldberg defended the film featuring Anne Hathway's character, a 41-year-old dating a 29-year-old pop star. She said:

"What is the problem? If you don't want to see the movie! Don't see the movie. Stop b*tching about it!"

While discussing relationships with age gaps, Whoopi's co-host Joy Behar remarked they can get "problematic" when the difference is too large. To which Whoopi Goldberg promptly replied:

"Actually, I’m just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the video clip was cut off right after the revelation. In the uncut video, host Joy Behar had questioned Goldberg if the unnamed partner was still alive. To which the Sister Act actress nodded.

The revelation left internet users stumped, with one stating:

"Was she dating the ouija board": Netizens react to Whoopi Goldberg's claim of dating someone 40 years older than her

As Whoopi Goldberg's video clip started doing rounds where spoke about dating someone forty years her senior, internet users were quick to express their shock. They shared sarcastic quips and hilarious memes at the actress' expense. Here are some of the fans' reactions:

Whoopi Goldberg has not released any statements on the trolling.

More about the upcoming rom-com film The Idea of You

The Idea of You is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The film is set to be based on Harry Styles' fan fiction. Vogue describes it as a "socio-cultural commentary about aging and a woman's worth."

The synopsis of the film on IMBD reads:

"Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

The Idea of You is slated to premiere at the South By Southwest festival on March 16, 2024, and later released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2.