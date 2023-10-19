"She definitely got dirt on him": Will Smith calls Jada his best friend on the planet, sparks disbelief online 

On the night of October 18, actor Will Smith made a surprise appearance at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s book lecture on her upcoming memoir titled Worthy at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library. He joined her on stage along with their kids and declared his “unconditional love and devotion” for her. He also called her his best friend on the planet.

“I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful’…brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

As soon as the piece of news surfaced online, netizens expressed their disbelief, as earlier this month, Jada Pinkett Smith went on record to say during an interview with Today that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years.

In the wake of this, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post, saying:

“I want my future husband to be as delusional as Will Smith”: Internet expresses disbelief over Will and Jada’s latest public interaction

On Wednesday, October 18, while Jada Pinkett Smith was promoting her new memoir Worthy, her estranged husband Will Smith surprised her at the book lecture in Baltimore, along with their kids Jaden and Willow, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, who was celebrating her 70th birthday. Will's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in the audience, along with her and Will's son, Trey.

Will Smith delivered an emotional and romantic speech for Jada, saying that their marriage has been both “brutal” and “beautiful” and that he pledged to be by her side like she has always been by his, “no matter what.”

Not only did Will shower adulation and affection on his wife, but he also called her his “best friend” and said that one can continue to love somebody even if they do not agree with them.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Will Smith also added how they have had a “very long and tumultuous” relationship for over three decades and tagged their union as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.” The Oscar winner also mentioned that all his dreams and successes were largely built “on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices,” both personal and professional.

"As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I've ever dreamed," he added.

Will Smith’s surprise appearance at Jada’s book tour and his speech made social media users react with disbelief, as last week, Jada Pinkett Smith told Today in an interview that although she and Will were legally married, they have been estranged, led separate lives, and were no longer together for almost seven years.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she stated.

Here’s how social media reacted to Will and Jada’s latest interaction under the comment section of @theshaderoom's Instagram post.

Jada Pinkett Smith stood beside him as Will delivered his heartfelt speech with his one hand on her shoulder and her hand touching her mouth, as she smiled throughout. After Will Smith finished, Jada called him “babe” and reminded him by tapping on his back that time was up.

Later, she addressed the moderator, CNN’s anchor and chief analyst Laura Coates, telling her how she and Will have been working on their relationship for the past 18 months.

“Will and I are good. All the people who don’t understand and have something to say are just going to have to fall in line. The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine. We’ve been on a powerful quest. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” she noted.

For those uninitiated, 55-year-old Will Smith and 52-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997 and first met on the set of his iconic show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the recent past, the couple’s relationship has come under public scrutiny after Jada Pinkett Smith repeatedly gushed about her former friend, late rapper Tupac Shakur, and even went on to call him her “soulmate.”