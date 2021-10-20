Who is Adrian Holmes? 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot star reportedly runs over and kills man in fatal car accident

Actor Adrian Holmes has reportedly been involved in a car accident where a man lying between the freeway suffered severe injuries. In an interview with TMZ, law enforcement sources said that Holmes was traveling on the 110 freeway on October 18 at 7:35 pm and hit an unidentified man.

Sources mentioned that Holmes could not stop himself from hitting the individual, and the person driving behind him did the same thing. The man’s body was pushed to the closest lane and hit by another car.

The matter is under investigation, and cops are busy finding out what Holmes was doing there. However, drugs and alcohol have not been mentioned as a major influence for all the drivers.

Meanwhile, Adrian Holmes has been chosen to play the role of Uncle Phil in the upcoming Fresh Prince reboot.

About Adrian Holmes in brief

Born on March 31, 1974, Adrian Holmes is a popular actor and became well-known after his appearance in Smallville. He has been a part of around 100 TV shows and films.

Holmes was last seen in V-Wars on Netflix, which premiered on December 5, 2019. He was also nominated for several awards and has been a recipient of the Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in 19-2.

Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso present an award at the 2015 JUNO Awards at the FirstOntario Centre on March 15, 2015, in Hamilton, Canada (Image via Getty Images)

Adrian Holmes' mother initially convinced him to pursue nursing. He agreed and enrolled in Langara College. Holmes believes in letting things happen naturally. While speaking with Pop Culturalist, he said he encourages himself by believing in his abilities.

He began his acting career when he was 11 and played the role of Lion in his first play, The Wizard of Oz. Holmes started to love the stage, and while Vancouver was developing at the time, he took full advantage and pursued his passion for becoming an actor.

In another interview, the Arrow star said that he would have preferred to play football if he needed to choose an alternative career. He has mentioned on Facebook that he is a natural athlete and used to play basketball, football, and soccer.

The Skyscraper actor has been a big fan of comedian Eddie Murphy and admitted once that today’s style of comedy is different compared to the good old days. He was sad and shocked when Daniel Day-Lewis retired from acting since Lewis was his favorite actor.

