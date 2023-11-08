"She deserves it": BTS Jimin reacting to a heart-warming video of a baby ARMY posted online leaves fans emotional

On November 7, 2023, Maggie, a young member of the BTS ARMY, received the gift of a lifetime when Jimin liked her Instagram reel, which expressed her love for him. Maggie, a little child, has gained widespread attention for her unadulterated affection for the Serendipity singer.

Fans had an online meltdown as the Like Crazy singer and songwriter reacted to the heartwarming video of the little fan of his. Furthermore, an ARMY, in particular, @pjmpoems13, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "she deserves it, she is Jimin's best fan."

Furthermore, Maggie's yearlong obsession with the BTS idol is depicted in the video that the Like Crazy singer-songwriter liked on Instagram. Despite her admiration for every member of BTS, she admits that Jimin is her favorite.

Furthermore, in the video, she mentioned that she adores watching him on TV, gathering his picture cards, and being a huge admirer of the Like Crazy singer's 'Chimmy' character from BT21 merchandise.

"The baby girl that loves Jimin": Fans became emotional over the thoughtful gesture of the singer towards the kid

For the unversed, the K-pop group BTS and LINE Friends collaborated to develop the animated BT21 character series. The term "BT21" combines the acronyms of the 21st century with the group BTS. In order for BTS to continue to exist for the next 100 years, member SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, pitched the idea that the name should symbolize both the 21st century and BTS.

On November 3, while the Like Crazy singer made a historic record of becoming the fastest K-Pop solo artist to surpass 2.2 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, what won everyone's hearts was his cute online interaction with the little child who loves him beyond any measure.

Furthermore, several fans shared another clip of the little child ARMY where she is expressing how happy she is over the fact that her favorite idol reacted with a "heart" in her previous Instagram video. It further sent the BTS' fan base on an emotional spiral as they trended the hashtag on X worldwide, "Maggie," with over 17.2K retweets and posts, and "JIMIN JIMIN," with over 481K retweets and posts.

Meanwhile, on November 7, 2023, the singer behind Like Crazy and Serendipity went viral online due to allegations that Ryan Tedder and the BTS megastar were reportedly working together. It all started when Tedder mentioned that he had already finished recording something for the BTS vocalist in an online interaction on a fan's post on X (former Twitter).

This ignited even more rumors about the BTS megastar and Ryan Tedder working on an album together.

In other developments, in Suchwita episode 21, which aired on November 5, 2023, BTS Jungkook revealed that he has been filming a documentary and a travel variety program along with the Like Crazy singer. However, the project is under tight wraps, and the GOLDEN singer was incredibly discreet about it during the talk show hosted by BTS SUGA.

Fans are enthralled by all the hints that they have discovered regarding various future projects on which BTS Jimin might be working before he enlists in the military. As announced by HYBE, Jimin will announce his enlistment date by the end of 2023.