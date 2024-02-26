"She only got 4-8 years?": Internet reacts as unlicensed Bronx woman gets prison time for fatal cosmetic surgery 

Whalesca Castillo, a woman from the Bronx, New York, who posed as a surgeon, was sentenced to prison after a botched cosmetic surgery that allegedly led to the death of a woman in 2017, as per Law and Crime. On Thursday, February 22, 2024, 49-year-old Castillo was sentenced to four to eight years in prison for the death of Lesbia Ayala.

As per a statement by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark:

"The defendant illegally injected the victim with a silicone substance for cosmetic purposes. Tragically, the injections killed the victim."

Castillo allegedly performed these procedures out of her apartment on Seward Avenue home in the Bronx. Additionally, the fake surgeon is reportedly known for performing black-market cosmetic procedures, which have led to run-ins with law enforcement, including spending a year in federal prison in 2012 and being fined $100,000 for running an illegal clinic.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty. Her prison sentence came with post-release supervision and the judge emphasized the need for Castillo to reflect on her actions and their impact:

"Ever since this happened, I have been regretting it so much. So ashamed for myself and for my family because that was not the way they raised me," Castillo told the court.

News of the judgment caused quite a stir online, with many internet users wondering why she had such a lenient sentence.

Netizens divided over unlicensed Bronx cosmetic surgeon's 4-8 year sentence

As news of Whalesca Castillo's sentencing went viral, internet users were left split in their opinions. While some remarked she deserved a more strict sentence, others pointed out that the victim needs to be held accountable for getting a procedure from an unlicenced surgeon operating out of her home.

It is to be noted that several cybernauts pointed out that the Bronx unlicensed surgeon reportedly was well-known in her circles.

Lesbia Ayala's sister, Vanessa Ayala' slammed the Bronx surgeon's judgment for being too lenient, pointing out this is the third time Castillo was caught.

In addition to the 4-8-year manslaughter sentence, Castillo was charged with 3 years for assault in relation to leaving a woman with an extensive infection and severe pain in her thighs and buttocks following a procedure.