"She was just with Bad Bunny": Internet reacts to Kendall Jenner reportedly rekindling romance with Devin Booker

As per Marca, rumors about Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner rekindling their romance have circulated after Booker was spotted in Kendall's private suite at Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

As per TMZ in February 2024, Devin and Jenner are "taking things slowly" and "rekindling" but are "not even exclusive just yet." After rumors about Jenner and Booker spiraled, users took to comment their opinions on Pop Crave's post on X.

As per PEOPLE, the supermodel, the NBA All-Star, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sparked relationship rumors and became official on Valentine's Day 2021. According to Elle, Jenner and the Basketball star first broke up in June 2022, before getting back together in July 2022, and later officially broke up again in Fall 2022, before Jenner started dating Bad Bunny in February 2023.

Before Jenner and Benny broke up, a source told Us Weekly that the supermodel's friends believed Booker was a better match for her.

In November 2022, multiple sources told People that the model and the player called it quits in October 2022 and cited terrible timing as a reason. Another source revealed that although the two have talked about their future, they don't seem to agree.

"New week, new relationship," say netizens about Kendall Jenner

While commenting on Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's alleged romance, fans mentioned that the supermodel tends to change partners often or that she can't last a week without a relationship.

Fans also pointed out that Kendall was seeing Bad Bunny and was left feeling confused about her getting together with Devin Booker after reportedly breaking up with Bad Bunny in December 2023.

Other users believed Kris Jenner is orchestrating the splits and the rekindling between her daughter and artists to stay relevant in the industry.

An insider for Entertainment Tonight revealed what led to the split between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny:

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

The insider also cited the crazy busy schedules of both the stars for breaking up.

The Sun reported on February 24 that Bad Bunny is known to have created an account on the celebrity dating app Raya and states that he is "visiting Salt Lake City from San Juan" on his profile.