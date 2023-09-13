"She just standing there vibing": Saweetie forgets she has to work at VMAs in viral video, sparks hilarious reactions

Rapper Saweetie turned heads at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, not only for her outfit. The Icy Grl singer seemed to have forgotten that she was hosting the pre-show and messed up her lines, leading to an awkward pause.

The 30-year-old was in a pink sequined dress, adorned with two large pink bones, and was presenting alongside Dometi Pongo when the latter set her up to start talking. He asked Saweetie how she was doing, leading to a brief exchange, following which both remained quiet, staring directly into the camera.

Expand Tweet

Following the momentary lapse, the rapper realized she was meant to be talking, and exclaimed:

"Oh!...I am so excited for tonight too and I can't wait to see the fashion and some of my friends."

Needless to say, fans were quick to catch Saweetie's faux pas and joked about the incident.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @glizzyimdrunk)

"She thought he was interviewing her": Saweetie's pre-show fumble sparks hilarious reactions

As news of Saweetie's awkward pause spread, internet users were quick to share hilarious and sarcastic quips. Many joked that the singer forgot she had to work at the awards, whereas others wondered if she was intoxicated or high.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Novemberdluffy)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @siin_ciity)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MayceVassago)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @sbue_mj)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @moon__water_)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @tommieshib*tch)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ohhthatsWHIT)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @iamjnaya)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @nanaabusiaa)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @mattxgeee)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @rob_lane_edits)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @_.tanye)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @officiallytou)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @__versay)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @ii_xv_mm)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @giana.desir)

More about the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The ceremony was being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year's VMAs were hip-hop-focused and featured a 50th-anniversary salute to the genre. The show had performances by Nicky Minaj, who was also the emcee, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who performed their new single, Bongos.

Shakira and Sean Diddy Combs received top honorary awards - the Video Vanguard Award, and the Global Icon Award, respectively. Taylor Swift led with the most nominations this year at 11, followed by SZA with 8.

Saweetie presented a 90-minute pre-show along with Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney.