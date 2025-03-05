"She must have no taste"— Internet reacts to Madonna declaring Emilia Pérez her "favorite film this year"

After the 2025 Oscars event and the after parties, Madonna shared what she considered the highlight of the ceremony. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 3, 2025, the Queen of Pop shared snippets inside Guy Oseary and her Oscars afterparty, known as "The Party."

In the caption, the Queen of Pop shared what stood out for her during the afterparty, plus her favorite movie this year.

"Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming. But we always pull it off in the end. I got to spend time with people that I love and admire !! Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Perez, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar)," she wrote.

Watching Lil Wayne perform was another highlight according to the Queen of Pop. However, her sharing that Emilia Pérez was her favorite movie of the year earned various comments from netizens, with one X user criticizing her taste in films.

"She must have no taste...," an X user commented.

More netizens questioned the Queen of Pop's taste in movies, with one social media user saying that the film was terrible, and another one adding that Madonna couldn't have been for real. An X user also joked about her misspelling Wicked as her favorite movie.

"Idk wtf she's talking about cause I couldn't even finish it, it was terrible....," a user on X said.

"She can't be for real," another X user commented.

"She misspelled Wicked, it's okay Madonna we know you getting old," a user on X added.

Meanwhile, some social media users said that they understood why she liked Emilia Pérez, and that the choice wasn't surprising in the least, although one commenter still pointed out that it was a case of "bad taste" for the pop star.

"As somebody who has actually listened to American Life I completely understand why," a user on X commented.

"Knowing that Emilia Pérez is Madonna's favorite movie of 2024 doesn't surprise me in the slightest. It all tracks with her unabashedly bad taste as of late (and I'm saying this as a fan)," another X user commented.

The event, which is now in its 17th year, drew in some of the night's biggest winners, nominees, and other A-listers, including best actress Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Julia Garner, who made it into Madonna's photo dump.

Madonna previously praised the "unbelievable" Emilia Pérez cast

For some fans, Madonna being a big fan of the 2025 Oscar Best Picture nominee Emilia Pérez doesn't come as a surprise. She previously praised the cast after watching the film during its special screening at the New York Film Festival on October 1, 2024— a day after its official September 30 premiere date.

People reported on October 3 that the Queen of Pop was photographed hugging and congratulating director Jacques Audiard and also took pictures with the cast, including Oscar winner Zoe Saldańa, Selena Gomez, and Karla Sofía Gascón.

On October 2, 2025, she also shared on her Instagram Stories how the film was a "Masterpiece," per the outlet. Captions she wrote on snaps of herself with Audiard and the cast included "GENIUS!!" and "Unbelievable performances!!"

Emilia Pérez is now streaming on Netflix.

