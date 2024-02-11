"She's remaking Tenet": Fans react hilariously online as IU shares spoilers from her upcoming world tour H.E.R. on her official fan cafe

South Korean singer and actor Lee Ji-eun aka IU announced her first-ever world tour H.E.R. on January 16, 2024, as a precursor to the release of her comeback track Love Wins All featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung. Fans were eager to witness the songstress' return to the music industry after over two years and were over the moon when she went online on her official fan cafe, IU Official Fan Cafe, on February 10, 2024.

There, when a fan asked her to share a spoiler from her upcoming album, IU replied "Mirroring."

This led to a wide range of reactions on social media as fans gathered to decode the previously released content by the singer-actress, including the concept pictures for the new release. One fan jokingly wrote, "She's remaking Tenet."

Fans react as IU says they failed to notice most of the spoilers

On January 30, the singer and actress revealed that The Winning, her upcoming mini-album EP, is set to be released on February 20, 2024.

On February 10, an X user @babiejieun shared a post highlighting what seem to be spoilers for the singer's upcoming tour and the mirroring effect created with the letters "HER," which turns into "HEREH." Several fans commented on the post and also shared their take on the spoiler revealed by the LILAC singer on her official fan cafe. They were enthralled by the revelation and speculated different theories on the subject.

The X user, @babiejieun also shared that IU reportedly mentioned in her fan cafe on Daum that if she had revealed 10 spoilers, her fans had missed at least seven of them. Previously, the singer posted several concept photos of her upcoming album and her concert, which allegedly included spoilers, however, as per the artist, her fans probably missed a lot of them.

In addition, a day before announcing the H.E.R. world tour on January 16, the singer was seen at the Incheon airport with a keychain on her bag that displayed the letters "HER" in bold.

Hence, on February 10, several fans came together to discuss the spoilers after the idol shared a hint on her fan cafe. While some fans stated that her upcoming album and concert would explore the themes of mirroring or reflection, others hilariously gave up.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming project, which is expected to attract a lot of attention, especially in light of the love that the pre-release single Love wins all received.

Meanwhile, the H.E.R. global tour is scheduled to start on March 2, 2024. The show will kick off in Seoul and the artist will then travel to 18 cities across Asia, Europe, and North America. After taking the stage at several locations across North America and Europe, the artist will finally wrap up the tour in California, United States, on August 2, 2024.

The Winning is slated to be released on February 20, 2024, and comprises five tracks co-written by IU.