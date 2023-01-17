“She took the courage to share her honest story for the first time”: HA:TFELT leaves Amoeba Culture after 6 years

K-Pop sensation HA:TFELT has concluded her journey with her agency Amoeba Culture after six years of working together. On January 16, Amoeba Culture issued a press release and announced the idol’s departure from the agency. They expressed their gratitude towards the K-Pop soloist and reflected on their beautiful journey together so far.

The statement noted that HA:TFELT held a special position in the agency as she was the first female artist signed to Amoeba Culture.

The statement read:

“As Amoeba Culture’s first-ever female artist, and as HA:TFELT’s official start as a singer-songwriter, she took the courage to share her honest story for the first time. Although both parties had not tried this until that time, we did our best to deliver music, performances, and various stories in our own way.”

"Now, we will stop walking step-by-step and put these past days behind us": Amoeba Culture reflects on journey with HA:TFELT

The agency began by mentioning that they and the 1719 artist arrived at the decision to end the exclusive contract mutually after prolonged discussions.

They addressed fans by saying:

“Hello. This is Amoeba Culture. Following a long and in-depth discussion, Amoeba Culture and HA: TFELT have decided to end our exclusive contract.”

The artist's departure was announced by the agency in a heartfelt statement that reflected on their journey together and the various experiences they shared over the last six years. The statement promised support and best wishes for the beloved soloist, who will continue to be remembered fondly by the agency.

The statement read:

“We first started our relationship in spring 2017 and our time of over five years was always a series of new things and challenges for each other…Now, we will stop walking step-by-step and put these past days behind us, but will preciously cherish our relationship and memories.”

Drawing on an analogy about the short but beautiful spring season which heralds new beginnings, Amoeba Culture remarked that the artist will be beginning her career afresh and on this new journey she will need the support of all her fans and loved ones.

The statement urged:

“We ask [Wonder Girls’ fans] Wonderfuls, [HA:TFELT’s fans] PLUM, and many others for interest in and unchanging affection for the idol, who is aiming to start a new journey to sprout again, just like the approaching spring.”

In conclusion, the agency expressed its best wishes for the idol and hoped that the artist preserves her charms and continues to achieve her dreams with her "most sincere heart" and hard work.

They concluded:

"We hope that the future of HA: TFELT, who does her best with the most sincere heart in both life and music, is always full of smiles and happiness. Once again, we’d like to thank HA:TFELT, who has shared deep trust with us for a long time. Thank you.”

Prior to Amoeba Culture, the idol was a part of JYP Entertainment.

