"She took self sabotage to a whole new level": Carlee Russell 911 call released, details leave internet shocked

On Wednesday, July 19, details of a 911 call by Alabama woman Carlee Russell were released. Russell was reported missing on Thursday, July 13, after reporting to 911 that a toddler was walking alone on an interstate highway. The call revealed inconsistencies in her story, leading many to suspect that she faked her own abduction.

When officials arrived at the scene after the call, they found Russell's empty car. There was no sign of the woman, nor of the toddler. 49 hours later, Russell returned home on foot, claiming that she had been kidnapped.

During a press conference, the Hoover City Police released recordings of the 911 call. They revealed that there were several discrepancies in Carlee Russell's story.

The Shade Room reported that during the course of the phone call, Russell claimed she was following the toddler, but surveillance footage indicated that she drove approximately 600 yards.

As a result, officials believe the child never existed. While the Alabama woman had claimed there was a child alone on the interstate, officials did not receive reports of any missing children in the area.

The case has left netizens shocked, with many discussing the various holes in Russell's story. The Alabama woman's motive for the alleged fake abduction remains unconfirmed by Hoover City authorities.

Netizens were shocked by the audacity of the alleged fake kidnapping scheme (image via Instagram/ Hunitdaysofsummer/ theshaderoom)

The holes in Carlee Russell's account of the incident

During the initial 911 call, Carlee Russell told a dispatcher that she could see a 3 to 4-year-old toddler in a white tshirt, walking on the interstate. However, officials stated that since Russell drove over 600 yards while on call, it was highly unlikely that she was actually following any child.

They also noted that the interstate she was on had a speed limit of 70 mph, and that it would be highly unlikely that she could spot a child at night.

Police Chief Nick Derzis commented:

“Carlee’s 911 call remains the only call about a child on the interstate. To think that a toddler, barefoot, that is 3 or 4, to travel six football fields without crying or getting into the road, it’s very hard for me to understand."

Russell claimed that soon after the call, she was snatched by a man on the side of the road. This has left netizens highly skeptical about her claims.

Internet users have offered many of their own theories, with many claiming that Russell faked her own kidnapping as revenge against her boyfriend, who supposedly cheated on her.

Many netizens, such as Twitter user Millie, compared the case to other incidents where black women have gone missing. She said that officials never take these cases seriously, and that Russell's fake claims have undermined the safety of all black women in America.

Millie @MillieMoo1212



When Angela heard that



Angela’s daughter was kidnapped and murdered in 2019.



Rest in peace Aniah Blanchard. Thinking about Angela Harris today.When Angela heard that #CarleeRussell was potentially kidnapped she jumped into action and was among the first to lead community searches.Angela’s daughter was kidnapped and murdered in 2019.Rest in peace Aniah Blanchard. pic.twitter.com/KCfAWkz402

Twitter users such as Drebae urged netizens to continue taking cases of missing black women more seriously.

Drebae @Drebae_ So Carlee Russell lied about being kidnapped? Unfortunate to hear but there’s still about 13,000 black women who are really missing in the U.S who have had little to no coverage & need help. Let’s talk about it

Netizens have rubbished the claims of Carlee Russell's family, who continue to insist that she had been kidnapped.

Due to the various factors involved in the case, as well as signs that the Alabama woman may have planned her own disappearance, many have said that the case has left them highly disappointed.

Loren not Lauren @auntiel0ren Last night yall said #Carleerussell never stated she was kidnapped… now her mama back on tv saying she was. I’m so over this story cause if you still believe she got kidnapped at this point I got a beach house in the middle of the Sahara I can sell you! pic.twitter.com/BxUUceIhXk

Authorities have not specified the charges that Carlee Russell could face if it is determined that she indeed faked her own abduction.