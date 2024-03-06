"Shots of Harry in the buff": Woman who allegedly kissed Duke of Sussex at Las Vegas party threatens to post his private photos

A former party girl who allegedly partied with Prince Harry back in the day has threatened to post explicit photos of the Prince on her OnlyFans adult subscription site.

Carrie Royale allegedly had partied with the Prince during his infamous Las Vegas trip in 2012, after which several comprising photos of the Duke of Sussex taken during the trip went viral.

Speaking to The Sun on March 6, Royale claimed that she would be executing her revenge for the Prince failing to mention her when he talked about his Vegas trip in his tell-all memoir Spare, released in January 2023. She claimed that the 39-year-old Prince used to be fun before, saying:

"Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure."

Carrie Royale threatened to release alleged explicit photos of Prince Harry

During the same interview with The Sun, Carrie Royale claimed that she didn't release the alleged explicit photos out of respect for the Prince, but now she has changed her mind because she was angered that Prince Harry did not mention her in his memoir.

"I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot. I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."

She also claimed to be surprised that the Prince was able to recall a lot of instances from his party days in Las Vegas, alleging that he was "pretty intoxicated."

Prince Harry had allegedly been drinking all day, playing air guitar with a pool cue completely in the nude, and enjoying a game of strip poker with his female guests.

Expand Tweet

The Sun also published a picture of the Prince completely nude, being hugged from the back by a scantily clad woman. The photo was reportedly taken at the Las Vegas bash and was also widely circulated online.

As per The Sun, Carrie Royale claimed to have more pictures of Prince "in the buff," claiming that she would post them on her OnlyFans page.

"These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them."

Carrie Royale also alleges to have kissed Prince Harry at the party

According to The Sun, Carrie Royale, aged 52, also alleged that she had kissed the Prince during the party at the Wynn Hotel in a "drunken fumble," saying she would provide a detailed explanation later.

"I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows. Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night and I will definitely be posting pictures," she continued.

Expand Tweet

When asked what Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, would make of the pictures, Royale added that if she wanted to see her husband in his "glory days," she would have to "subscribe and pay" to Royale's OnlyFans page.

According to Metro, an OnlyFans spokesperson elaborated on the issue, stating that the site was "uniquely designed to prevent the sharing of intimate images where consent has not been given."