In a move that has taken the tennis world by surprise, Aussie star Nick Kyrgios has signed a deal with OnlyFans, a social media platform known for its sexually explicit and adult content.

The 28-year-old admitted that he wanted to join OnlyFans because of their revolutionary tactics and that he wants to make use of the site to speak directly to his fans. Kyrgios also looked forward to the chance to "create, produce, direct and own" the content he puts out, promising further that fans will get the opportunity to look at different sides of him.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist did not explicitly say whether there will be any adult content on his OnlyFans account, which is currently free to subscribe to, but made sure to note that eveything about him was "on the table."

"Launching an OnlyFans was a no-brainer. They are revolutionising social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future. I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see," Nick Kyrgios said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

"Of course, there’ll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they’ll get to see all different sides of me. Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side – it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!” he added.

Nick Kyrgios absent from Australian Open 2024 entry list

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

On the tennis side of things, Nick Kyrgios is currently an unranked player, as he played only one match during the 2023 season, a loss in Stuttgart at the hands of Yibing Wu. In the newly released entry list for the 2024 Australian Open, the Aussie is conspicuously absent as well.

However, it is expected that he might be granted a wildcard for the event, seeing as he is a local favorite in Melboune. A wildcard will also ensure that the 28-year-old does not lose one of his 12 Protected Ranking spots for the season, the way through which 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has entered the event.

Kyrgios' best result at the Australian Open has been reaching the quarterfinals, which he achieved all the way back in 2015. In his last appearance in 2022, he reached the second round before falling to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev.