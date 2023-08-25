“Should be chained to a wall in a dungeon”: Lucy Letby alleged to be housed for life in ‘luxury prison,’ sparks outrage online

Lucy Letby, the UK nurse who was found guilty of murdering children in the NICU, was ordered to life in prison without any bail or parole. She is reportedly housed in a luxury prison in Low Newton, Durham. After Lucy Letby was handed a life sentence by the judges at Manchester Crown Court, she was moved to this prison which was built in 1965. The prison houses juveniles, and life-sentenced prisoners only.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the murder of children. Discretion is advised.

As per The Northern Echo, the prison currently has around 340 convicts, mainly from Scottish borders, Cumbria and North Yorkshire. The prison has only single-person and three-person cells, and the prisoners can decorate the space as per their liking. They also have the luxury of accessing fashion boutiques and purchasing clothes and other items of need.

As the news of Lucy Letby being kept in this “luxury prison” spread on social media, the netizens were taken aback. They commented on how she should not be given any sort of luxuries for the crimes she had committed.

As a Twitter user, @OliLondonTV posted about the same on Twitter, one netizen commented and claimed that Lucy should be kept in a “dungeon" and "chained to a wall."

Lucy Letby was arrested after she murdered seven babies, and also left many disabled for life. After her trial went on for months, she was handed a life-in-prison order by the judges, on the basis of the evidence, witnesses, and various testimonies.

Lucy Letby did not appear for her final hearing, however, the parents of the deceased children, and Lucy’s family were present in the courtroom.

Social media users outraged after Lucy Letby was shifted to a “luxury prison” with more amenities than a usual prison

As the news spread about Lucy being shifted to a “luxury prison,” many social media users were taken aback and found the decision to be not the right one. As @OliLondonTV posted about the same on Twitter, netizens were infuriated and took to the social media platform to express the same.

It is worth noting that Low Newton is known as the home to some serial killers, and multiple-time offenders, like Sharon Carr, Britain’s youngest murderer. As Lucy Letby was shifted miles away from her home, her parents also took the plunge and shifted near the prison, so that it was easier for them to visit her.