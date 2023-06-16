"Should have ended after season 5": Twitter relieved as Billions set to end with season 7

Season 7 of Billions will premiere on Sunday, August 13, 2023, on Showtime. This show is one of the most adored dramas in recent years, as fans enjoy the dynamics between the main characters, Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Axelrod. Billions narrate the story of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York hunting down a billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist.

The show premiered in January 2016 on Showtime and has had six successful seasons. It has been nominated for several awards, including Satellite Awards, Golden Nymph Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards.

With season 7 being confirmed as its final season, several fans felt relieved that the end was finally near.

A fan's reaction to Billions season 7 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Billions on Showtime: Internet gives mixed reactions to the news of the final season

Fans enjoyed Billions mainly due to the outstanding chemistry between the lead characters. The Show's unpredictable nature was the cherry on top of the extremely entertaining cat-and-mouse chase.

However, Robert "Bobby" Axelrod was the main character until season 5. He showed up in a recurring role in season six, and fans thought that this was the beginning of the end. The most fun part was snatched from them, and they didn't understand the purpose of Billions.

Here is how they responded to the news that season 7 is the show's final season in a post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above comments, it is safe to say that fans are glad that the show is finally ending. They truly believed that it got stretched way too much and should have concluded after season five. Season five was the last time fans saw Chuck and Bobby face off, and with that gone, the show stopped making sense.

Netizens claimed that the show was nothing without Bobby and that they should bring him back for the final season. Some fans were oblivious to the fact that Billions was still on the air.

Billions synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king. To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod,"

It continues:

"who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company. Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod. Both men use their intelligence, power and influence to outmaneuver the other in this battle over billions."

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Poll : 0 votes