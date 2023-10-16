"Should be suspended for hate speech": NYC public school teacher comes under fire for sharing image supporting Hamas over Israel

An NYC public school teacher Mohammad Jehad Ahmad is facing backlash after he defended Hamas' assault on Israel that occurred on October 7, 2023. The teacher called the attack a "successful military campaign" and shared a caricature referencing the attackers.

According to X (formerly Twitter) user Justin Spiro, the Gotham Tech High School teacher shared a graphic on Facebook depicting a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag on the parachute and the caption, "I stand with Palestine." The picture is a reference to the Hamas organization's surprise attack using hand gliders.

Spiro, a social worker, called out the NYC public school teacher, who doubled down on his views, saying:

"Look at this clown and the others in his replies. So-called ‘Israel’ is a settler colony that was invented and only continues to exist through terrorism, dispossession, ethnic cleansing, and ongoing incremental genocide."

Netizens were shocked at Ahmad's comments and called for the NYC public school teacher's suspension.

"Need to be immediately fired": Netizens left appalled at NYC public school teacher's posts

As news of the NYC public school teacher's views on the Isreal-Palestine conflict went viral, internet users were quick to express their disbelief. Many called for the termination of his employment. Some even likened the paraglider caricature he shared to the Nazi Swastika.

Mohammad Jehad Ahmad also criticized NYC DOE's educational material

The post came just days after Ahmad slammed New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks for allegedly sending teachers "zionist propaganda." The Department of Education sent teachers a list of websites with information about the ongoing Isreal-Hamas war.

While some criticized the list for having an anti-Isreal bias, Ahmad called Banks a "white supremacist imperialist, sc*mbag." He added that both Banks and NYC Mayor Eric Adams only "value white life." Following criticism for his views, the teacher tweeted:

"I say and would say it to whomever. So-called 'Israel' is a settler colony. It was invented through terrorism and exists through terrorism."

When questioned about his posts, Mohammad Jehad Ahmad continued to defend his claims to Fox News Digital Sunday and said that the October 7 attack was a "successful military campaign." He added that he has been receiving threats online.

NYC public schools, the Department of Education, or Gotham Tech High School has not released any statement on the development.