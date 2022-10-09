Shylah Rodden injuries explored as GoFundMe page struggles to reach $20,000 target

On September 25, Shylah Rodden, a Melbourne woman, was grievously injured by a rollercoaster at the Melbourne Royal Show. The victim, 26, remains in serious condition following the tragedy.

Rodden was on the tracks of the Rebel Coaster when it barrelled into her. She was hurled into the air and fell to the ground from a significant height, as depicted in an eyewitness video that went viral on TikTok.

Shylah Rodden had been working at a stall at the Melbourne Royal Show before the tragedy. As per reports, she rode the Rebel Coaster earlier in the day and dropped her phone. Footage shows that she was hit by the carriage when retrieving something from the tracks.

Cactus Bill @itscrystalbill I can't stop thinking about Shylah Rodden - Omfg! The footage! Woman who was hit by roller-coaster in Melbourne - in black shirt - was looking for her phone on the trackswhen she was hit & dragged up the track & fell from 9m...curiosity made me watch the footage.. I can't stop thinking about Shylah Rodden - Omfg! The footage! Woman who was hit by roller-coaster in Melbourne - in black shirt - was looking for her phone on the trackswhen she was hit & dragged up the track & fell from 9m...curiosity made me watch the footage.. 💔😢 https://t.co/em3OtWZboX

The victim was admitted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where a spokesperson deemed her injuries serious but not critical. However, she is currently in a coma, having sustained serious facial injuries, broken bones, and brain damage.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shylah's father, Alan Rodden, said:

“The injuries are horrific. Horrific. She’s brain damaged. It’s pelvic, her arms, legs, back, neck - there’s hardly a thing that’s not broken... Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen this much in ages."

Further details about her condition are not available at this time.

GoFundMe receives lackluster response despite Shylah Rodden's tragic past

Rodden may require lifelong care for the injuries sustained (Image via Facebook)

Sylvia Dess, a close family friend, opened a GoFundMe on behalf of the Roddens following the incident. A goal of 20,000 AUD has been set for Shylah Rodden's:

"24 hour care, rehab, therapy, possible equipment... changes that will need to be made around her house."

The fundraiser is yet to gain traction and complete its goal, but donations have picked up as compared to the paltry start. On the page, Dess thanks well-wishers and donors, stating:

"I would like to raise as much money as I can."

One of the reasons behind the fundraiser's limited success is the mixed reactions on social media. While many are expressing their support and well wishes for the vicitim, others are pointing out that the accident could have been avoided.

Shylah Rodden's fundraiser received mixed reactions (Image via @TheRiffJet/Twitter)

Reports indicate that Shylah Rodden was previously involved in two car crashes in 2019 and 2021, respectively. She was in recovery and pursuing legal action in connection with the 2021 incident at the time of the Royal Melbourne Show tragedy. According to reports, she had recovered her ability to walk very recently.

As per Rodden's Facebook profile, her older brother passed away in July, which only makes the situation more tragic for her family.

The GoFundMe has received 222 donations and raised 9658 AUD as of writing this article.

The Rebel Coaster has been reopened for the public

Authorities assure that all rides are compliant with current health and safety regulations (Image via @melbourneroyalshow/Instagram)

The Rebel Coaster reopened on September 27, 2022, after Victoria's workplace health and safety regulatory body, WorkSafe, deemed it clear after inspections.

The CEO of the Melbourne Royal Show, Brad Jenkins, passed his condolences to Shylah Rodden's family and conveyed the operator's devastation in his statement. He further clarified that the incident was not due to a malfunction of the Rebel Coaster, but it was a "tragic incident that shouldn't have happened."

It is likely that the family will consider pursuing legal action against the Royal Melbourne Show for negligence.

