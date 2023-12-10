"Similar to the map of Palestine": Zara fashion campaign allegedly mocking Gaza genocide sparks outrage online

Zara has found itself in deep waters after the brand released a new ad campaign showing its newest collection. However, as the images from the ad campaign made their way on social media, it sparked a lot of anger and criticism as many pointed out how the images were similar to the pictures of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The new Zara ad features the model Kristen McMenamy carrying a mannequin covered in white cloth, and many are drawing a resemblance between this image to the images of the dead bodies in Israel and Palestine.

Other images of the ad campaign also showed the model being inside a wooden box.

While the Zara ad particularly promotes the jacket worn by Kristen, social media users compared her standing in the wooden box to the many coffin pictures floating on social media.

As the images went viral on the internet, it sparked a lot of backlash. Many also stated how the ad campaign shows the plywood boards arranged in the shape of a map similar to Palestine's.

Social media users bash the brand as many drew its resemblance to the pictures of the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via Twitter)

As the calls for a boycott erupted on social media, Zara deleted its post. However, the brand has not issued any statement at the moment.

Social media users call for a boycott as many draw resemblance between new Zara ad and pictures of the Israel-Hamas conflict

As the pictures of the aftermath of the Hamas-Israel conflict continue to flood social media, the netizens also strumbled upon the new ad campaign of the brand. It shows the model carrying mannequins in white clothes, and her being in a coffin-line wooden box.

While Zara has not confirmed if the brand wanted to give out a message, or if it was a mere coincidence, netizens seem to be infuriated as many drew out the resemblance.

As a Twitter user, @AbuHafsah1, posted a side-by-side image of a Israel-Hamas conflict sufferer along with the Zara ad to compare the two, here is how the social media users reacted:

Social media users bash the brand as many drew its resemblance to the pictures of the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via Twitter)

While the brand stated that the purpose of the ad was to show the jacket and popularize it, the calls for boycott are taking over social media, as internet users continue to bash the brand.