"Steals a job for a young person": Noah Schnapp lifeguard gig leaves internet divided as many fans come to Stranger Things star's defense

In an interview with Flaunt magazine earlier this month, Noah Schnapp revealed that he had taken up a summer job as a lifeguard at a local pool. Adding that the gig was only a temporary one, he said:

"It’s kind of a 'just for fun thing.' I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded."

The internet, however, didn't take too kindly to the revelation. The Stranger Things star amassed hate online, with many pointing out that the he does not require the job financially and was therefore stealing the opportunity from other deserving candidates who might be in actual need.

of The Year @Tryitand So Noah Schnapp basically steals a job for a young person when he cosplays as a lifeguard every summer and yet people are celebrating THAT? a MESS.

In response to the aforementioned accusation levied at Schnapp, numerous fans came out in support of him and questioned the complaint.

mj @timmyshoe1 @Tryitand brother he is just a teenager that wants to get a job. a lifeguard too?? like why are you complaining. make a friend or something🙁

Schapp's temporary summer gig was further confirmed by Glamour magazine, when the publication claimed that a video of the 17-year-old dancing in a lifeguard’s uniform, was circulating across TikTok.

Netizens react to Noah Schnapp taking up a lifeguarding job

Internet users stood divided over the teenager taking up a summer job outside of his working hours, with arguments pouring in both for and against the gig.

A viral tweet by @carolinnycianci pointed out the serious responsibilities of a lifeguard, before adding that it was not a "joke job":

“cool Noah Shanpp, my summer job as a lifeguard didn’t “keep me grounded” it kept me absolutely on edge every second ready to save lives and dive into the water beautifully at any moment. Its not a. joke job for actors to do when they are on break. Thanks”

Caroline Cianci @carolinnycianci cool Noah Shanpp , my summer job as a lifeguard didn't "keep me grounded" it kept me absolutely on edge every second ready to save lives and dive into the water beautifully at any moment. its not a. joke job for actors to do when they are on break. thanks

However, even as the internet continued to bash Noah Schnapp, his followers defended him religiously online. Many stated that a teenager taking up a day job is not as problematic as it was being made to be. Others argued that there are several several summer jobs available for those who require it.

A few tweets supporting the actor read:

aster @wayferette

aster @wayferette

it will never be that serious i promise you 🥴 why are people treating noah schnapp being a lifeguard as a crime

grace☁️ @lightsoffdream @wayferette They're the same ones who'd be mad if he never had to work a minimum wage job

izzy🍂 zeppazariel lovebot (&spoilers) @canyonmoonyyy noah schnapp having a summer job as a lifeguard is the most iconic thing ever im sorry

luna 🙃🙃 @ilikecatsig812 @wayferette famous teenagers are aloud to do normal stuff too yall

maddy ミ☆ @cowboylikekeery @wayferette god forbid a 17 year old wants a summer job

inès *ੈ✩‧₊˚ @3fairyy @wayferette LMAO this is what I call miserable people who try to fund a problem w anything

Noah Schnapp to attend the University of Pennsylvania

In keeping with his pursuit of normalcy, Schnapp also revealed during the interview that he will be attending the University of Pennsylvania this fall. In this regard, he claimed to have been inspired by Millie Bobbie Brown, his fellow actress is currently enrolled at Purdue University, where she is studying human services.

Schnapp said:

“Millie is doing the same thing with her schooling—she's kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me.”

During the interview, Schnapp further revealed that he had considered getting a degree in drama, but decided against it since he felt that “acting was just kind of repetitive.”

Instead Schnapp plans to study business, which does not come as a surprise since he is also the founder of TBH, a vegan brand known for being an alternative to Nutella.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal