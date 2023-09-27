Simple Things Festival 2024: Lineup, where to but tickets, dates & all you need to know

Simple Things Festival, the Bristol-based musical festival, is set to make a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus.

The 2023 edition promises to be a grand celebration as the festival marks its 10th anniversary with a lineup that is sure to delight music enthusiasts. Scheduled to take place from February 23 to February 29, 2024, in different venues across Bristol,

Simple Things Festival has pulled out all the stops to ensure its return is nothing short of spectacular. Festival-goers can look forward to an impressive roster of artists, including Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, Warmduscher, Miso Extra, KEG, Spectres, Viji, and more.

The icing on the cake comes with the announcement that Fever Ray, the renowned electronic music project, is set to close out the festival on Thursday, February 29, 2024, promising a night of unforgettable music.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Simple Things Festival is taking a unique approach this year by extending the festivities throughout the week. For the first time ever, the festival will host a week-long series of events separate from its primary day.

This extended program will culminate in a full day of music on February 24, featuring performances at various venues across Bristol. Festival-goers can expect to enjoy music at Bristol Beacon, Strange Brew, Rough Trade, SWX, and more.

Tickets for both the daytime and nighttime events on February 24, which will be spread across different venues in central Bristol, will be available for purchase starting Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time via their official website.

This promises music lovers an opportunity to experience the vibrant sounds of the Simple Things Festival in a dynamic urban setting.

For those eager to secure their spot at this highly anticipated event, Simple Things Festival is currently hosting a ticket giveaway on their official Instagram page. Lucky winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday, September 28, so be sure to visit their page and enter for a chance to win.

Simple Things Festival 2024 will feature big bands such as Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, and many more

Simple Things Festival's 2023 edition promises a star-studded lineup, boasting renowned bands including Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, and many more. This eagerly awaited event marks the festival's return after a four-year hiatus, making it a must-attend celebration for music enthusiasts.

Here is the lineup of the artists performing at the festival:

DAYTIME

Antony Szmierek

Butch Kassidy

DITZ

Flowdan

EMMELINE

Evian Christ – Revanchist : Live

Gazelle Twin

George Riley

Giant Swan

Gilla Band

HONESTY

Honeyglaze

Jeshi

Jessica Winter

Ireen Amnes (live)

Kayla Painter

KEG

Maria Uzor

Max Cooper (Live 3D/AV)

Miso Extra

Miss Tiny

Nadia Struiwigh (Live)

Neko, O.

Paranoid London (Live)

Spectres

The Bug Club

The Outlines

Viji

Warmduscher

Wu-Lu

Very Special Guests: Les Savy Fav

NIGHTTIME

Amaliah

Chez De Milo

Daisy Moon b2b Danielle

Dave Harvey

DJ Python

Ellie Stokes

Em Williams

Facta

Ido Plumes

Josey Rebelle

Julio Bashmore

K-LONE

NIKS

Nick León

Orpheu The Wizard

Outsider

Saoirse

Vlada