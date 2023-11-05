"Singlehandedly outdanced the entire musical industry": BTS' Jungkook leaves fans speechless with his live vocals at iHeart Radio

On November 5, 2023, BANGTAN TV posted BTS' Jungkook's first-ever Standing Next To You iHeartRadio live performance on their YouTube channel, along with his debut digital single Seven's performance, sending fans into a frenzy.

Two days ago, the Seven singer finally unveiled his much-anticipated debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, with Standing Next To You being the title/main track of the released album. According to the press release issued by BigHit Entertainment, the album intends to showcase the golden moments of the singer's journey as an artist.

As Bighit Entertainment posted the live performances of Standing Next To You and Seven, fans were suprised with the impactful performances by Jungkook. ARMYs could not stop praising the idol for his natural live vocals and dance moves. In fact, one fan even took to social media to claim how Jungkook alone outdanced the entire music industry.

ARMYs swoon over Jungkook's Standing Next To You live performance

As the iHeartRadio Standing Next To You performance began, Jungkook could be seen moving around the stage and using the mic as his guitar, grooving to the instrumental music played by the band on the iHeart Radio stage. The idol was donning a back jacket with a white shirt and elevated his look with a pair of ripped jeans.

Subsequently, the idol started singing Standing Next To You live, closing his eyes as he hit the high notes, and continuing with a strong grasp on his mic, clearly showcasing how deeply he was engrossed in singing.

Further, Jungkook also left the mic for a moment and danced for a bit, before grooving to the music. He went on to perform the complex choreography of the main track of GOLDEN with much ease and grace, resulting in jaw-dropping responses from fans who tweeted about him on social media.

The idol concluded his electrifying and energetic Standing Next To You performance by doing the famous Michael Jackson pose at the end of the performance, while fans in the audience clapped for him.

Soon, after Jungkook's live performance for Seven and Standing Next to You concluded, ARMYs flooded social media with tweets praising his vocals, dance moves, visuals, and how perfectly the idol synchronized his dancing steps with his live vocals, that left fans astounded.

ARMYs have taken to social media to react to the golden maknae's live performances for Standing Next to You and Seven at iHeartRadio.

Further, many fans also claimed that not a single person can pull off a live recording of a performance like Jungkook. They stated that his live vocals were better than the recorded ones and referred to him as a world-class singer. ARMYs also observed how powerfully he hit the stage with his electrifying performance and dance break after putting down his mic on the stage.

Fans also noticed how the idol's neck veins were visible the moment he sang "deep like DNA," the lyrics to Standing Next To You. Needless to say, ARMYs wish to see more such live performances from the golden maknae.

The debut album GOLDEN achieved a major milestone of becoming the biggest Spotify debut by any K-pop artist and the solo album to chart all of its tracks on the GLOBAL TOP 30.