"Sleep Token presale has been a disaster": Fans left frustrated with Ticketmaster after being unable to buy tickets for rock band's UK tour

Sleep Token, the enigmatic British rock band known for its masked identities and immersive live performances, recently announced the dates for its much-anticipated 2024 UK tour titled Teeth of God. The group will perform in several major UK cities, including Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Cardiff. The Glasgow OVO Hydro will host the opening show of the tour on November 25, 2024.

The presales for the tour began on February 7, 2024. However, due to what seems like technical difficulties, fans have been unable to get their hands on passes during the presale for the highly anticipated shows. Many fans encountered difficulties while attempting to purchase presale tickets. Some reported issues with receiving presale codes, while others experienced technical glitches on ticketing platforms, particularly Ticketmaster.

Netizens took to social media platforms like X to express their frustration about the same.

Fans frustrated as Sleep Token UK tour presale seemingly faces technical issues

Twitter was flooded with complaints from frustrated fans who were unable to acquire tickets for Sleep Token's UK tour. Users discussed the errors and delays they had encountered when buying tickets, and others expressed disappointment with ticketing companies.

A number of users complained about Ticketmaster and demanded changes to the ticketing process as they took to Twitter to react to the development.

Neither the band nor the ticketing platform has addressed the issue as of this writing and fans are left feeling uncertain about the availability of tickets for the upcoming tour.

Booking tickets for Sleep Token's UK tour

Fans can still purchase tickets for Sleep Token's much-awaited UK tour. The General sale is set to begin via Ticketmaster at 10 am local time on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Sleep Token began its own presale on February 7, 2024, which will continue till Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9:30 am local time. Fans can register for the artist presale on the band's official website. They will give them a code to access presale tickets.

Their first two albums, Sundowning and This Place Will Become Your Tomb, both debuted with great fanfare. With the huge success of their most recent masterwork, Take Me Back to Eden, they cemented their place as one of the most captivating artists in modern music.

As the band prepares to embark on their landmark UK tour, fans remain eager to witness the live performances and immerse themselves in the ethereal world of their music. With tickets still available for general sale, anticipation is high for what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

