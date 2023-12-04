Paddy McGuinness UK tour 2024-25: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Paddy McGuinness' upcoming UK tour, Nearly There, is scheduled to be held from October 24, 2024, to March 29, 2025, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. This will mark his first new tour since 2016, as stated in the tour press release, which reads:
"One of the country's best-loved and most popular comedians Paddy McGuinness has today announced a major UK tour, his first since 2016! Starting in Blackburn next October, Paddy's long-awaited return to stand-up will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025 including a show at London's prestigious Palladium."
Presale for the Paddy McGuinness tour will be available from December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am GMT. Presale can be accessed by registering on the tour's official page before December 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm GMT.
General tickets will be available from December 8, 2023, at 10:00 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.
Paddy McGuinness UK tour 2024- 25 dates
Comedian Paddy McGuinness is set to tour across the UK and fans are excited to see him in action on stage. Elaborating on the new comedy tour, the artist stated in his press release:
"It's been eight years since my last tour and there's lots of things to laugh about! I'm looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!"
The full list of dates and venues for the Paddy McGuinness UK tour, Nearly There is given below:
- October 24, 2024 – Blackburn, UK, at King Georges Hall
- October 25, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Empire
- October 26, 2024 – Hull, UK, at Connexin Live
- October 31, 2024 – Llandudno, UK, at Venue Cymru Theatre
- November 1, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall
- November 3, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK, at Theatre
- November 7, 2024 – Middlesbrough, UK, at Town Hall
- November 8, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland, at Alhambra
- November 9, 2024 – Dundee, Scotland, at Caird Hall
- November 10, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland, at Music Hall
- November 14, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Grand Theatre
- November 15, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Grand Theatre
- November 16, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at SEC Armadillo
- November 17, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Usher Hall
- November 22, 2024 – Bradford, UK, at St Georges Hall
- November 23, 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK, at Regent Theatre
- November 24, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre
- November 28, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at Victoria Theatre
- November 29, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall
- November 30, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall
- December 1, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Royal Concert Hall
- February 13, 2025 – Truro, UK, at Hall for Cornwall
- February 14, 2025 – Swansea, UK, at Arena
- February 15, 2025 – Cardiff, UK, at New Theatre
- February 20, 2025 – Ipswich, UK, at Regent
- February 21, 2025 – Southend, UK, at Cliffs Pavilion
- February 23, 2025 – Dartford, UK, at Orchard Theatre
- February 28, 2025 – Birmingham, UK, at Alexandra Theatre
- March 1, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK, at The Civic at The Halls
- March 2, 2025 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre
- March 6, 2025 – Eastbourne, UK, at Congress Theatre
- March 8, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK, at Pavilion Theatre
- March 9, 2025 – Torquay, UK, at Princess Theatre
- March 13, 2025 – Bath, UK, at Forum
- March 14, 2025 – London, UK, at Palladium
- March 20, 2025 – York, UK, at Barbican
- March 21, 2025 – Scunthorpe, UK, at Baths Hall
- March 23, 2025 – Stockton, UK, at Globe
- March 28, 2025 – Salford, UK, at Lowry Lyric Theatre
- March 29, 2025 – Blackpool, UK, at Opera House
Paddy McGuinness is best known for his comedy series, Rory and Paddy's Great British Adventure, which he presented with Rory McGrath.