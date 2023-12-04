Paddy McGuinness UK tour 2024-25: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Paddy McGuinness' upcoming UK tour, Nearly There, is scheduled to be held from October 24, 2024, to March 29, 2025, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. This will mark his first new tour since 2016, as stated in the tour press release, which reads:

"One of the country's best-loved and most popular comedians Paddy McGuinness has today announced a major UK tour, his first since 2016! Starting in Blackburn next October, Paddy's long-awaited return to stand-up will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025 including a show at London's prestigious Palladium."

Presale for the Paddy McGuinness tour will be available from December 7, 2023, at 10:00 am GMT. Presale can be accessed by registering on the tour's official page before December 6, 2023, at 5:00 pm GMT.

General tickets will be available from December 8, 2023, at 10:00 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and prices for the same have not been announced as of this writing.

Paddy McGuinness UK tour 2024- 25 dates

Comedian Paddy McGuinness is set to tour across the UK and fans are excited to see him in action on stage. Elaborating on the new comedy tour, the artist stated in his press release:

"It's been eight years since my last tour and there's lots of things to laugh about! I'm looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!"

The full list of dates and venues for the Paddy McGuinness UK tour, Nearly There is given below:

October 24, 2024 – Blackburn, UK, at King Georges Hall

October 25, 2024 – Sunderland, UK, at Empire

October 26, 2024 – Hull, UK, at Connexin Live

October 31, 2024 – Llandudno, UK, at Venue Cymru Theatre

November 1, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at De Montfort Hall

November 3, 2024 – Milton Keynes, UK, at Theatre

November 7, 2024 – Middlesbrough, UK, at Town Hall

November 8, 2024 – Dunfermline, Scotland, at Alhambra

November 9, 2024 – Dundee, Scotland, at Caird Hall

November 10, 2024 – Aberdeen, Scotland, at Music Hall

November 14, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Grand Theatre

November 15, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Grand Theatre

November 16, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at SEC Armadillo

November 17, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Usher Hall

November 22, 2024 – Bradford, UK, at St Georges Hall

November 23, 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, UK, at Regent Theatre

November 24, 2024 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre

November 28, 2024 – Halifax, UK, at Victoria Theatre

November 29, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall

November 30, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall

December 1, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Royal Concert Hall

February 13, 2025 – Truro, UK, at Hall for Cornwall

February 14, 2025 – Swansea, UK, at Arena

February 15, 2025 – Cardiff, UK, at New Theatre

February 20, 2025 – Ipswich, UK, at Regent

February 21, 2025 – Southend, UK, at Cliffs Pavilion

February 23, 2025 – Dartford, UK, at Orchard Theatre

February 28, 2025 – Birmingham, UK, at Alexandra Theatre

March 1, 2025 – Wolverhampton, UK, at The Civic at The Halls

March 2, 2025 – Aylesbury, UK, at Waterside Theatre

March 6, 2025 – Eastbourne, UK, at Congress Theatre

March 8, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK, at Pavilion Theatre

March 9, 2025 – Torquay, UK, at Princess Theatre

March 13, 2025 – Bath, UK, at Forum

March 14, 2025 – London, UK, at Palladium

March 20, 2025 – York, UK, at Barbican

March 21, 2025 – Scunthorpe, UK, at Baths Hall

March 23, 2025 – Stockton, UK, at Globe

March 28, 2025 – Salford, UK, at Lowry Lyric Theatre

March 29, 2025 – Blackpool, UK, at Opera House

Paddy McGuinness is best known for his comedy series, Rory and Paddy's Great British Adventure, which he presented with Rory McGrath.