Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny UK tour 2024-25: Where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Jimmy Carr has announced a new tour, titled Laughs Funny UK, which is scheduled to be held from February 5, 2024, to December 5, 2025, in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, and Scotland. The tour will be a continuation of the tour of the same name by Jimmy Carr in 2023.

Jimmy Carr announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Kilkarney, Dublin, and London, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 31, 2023.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by registering on the official Jimmy Carr mailing list. General tickets will be available on November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the official Jimmy Carr website.

Jimmy Carr 2024 tour begins with a show at Leas Cliff Hall on May 1

Jimmy Carr will embark on his newly announced Laughs Funny tour after wrapping up his Terribly Funny 2.0 Tour, which is scheduled to end on December 19, 2023, with a show in Newcastle, UK.

Subsequently, Jimmy Carr will embark on the 2024 edition of the Laughs Funny UK Tour, starting with a show at the Leas Cliff Hall on May 1, 2024. The 2024 edition will wrap up on December 19, 2024, with a show at the O2 Arena in Manchester, UK.

Jimmy Carr begins 2025 with a show at the Orchard Theater in Dartford, UK, on January 16, 2025. The complete tour ends with a show at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, UK, on December 19, 2025.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny 2024-2025 tour is given below:

May 1, 2024 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

May 2, 2024 - Clacton On Sea Princes Theatre

May 3, 2024 - Lowestoft Marina Theatre

May 15, 2024 - Port Talbot Princess Royal Theatre

May 16, 2024 - Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre

May 17, 2024 - Bromley Churchill Theatre

May 18, 2024 - St Albans Alban Arena

May 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympiatheatre

May 23, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympiatheatre

May 29, 2024 – Worthing, UK at Assembly Hall

June 1, 2024 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre

June 6, 2024 – Kings, UK at Lynn Corn Exchange

June 7, 2024 – Buxton, UK at Opera House

June 8, 2024 – Wrexham, UK at William Aston Hall

June 12, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK at Wells Assembly Hall

June 13, 2024 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace Theatre

June 14, 2024 – Chester, UK at Storyhouse

June 15, 2024 – Chesterfield, UK at Winding Wheel

June 19, 2024 – Galway, Ireland at Leisureland

June 20, 2024 – Kilarney, Ireland at Inec

June 21, 2024 – Cork, Ireland at Opera House

June 26, 2024 – Worcester, UK at Forum Theatre

June 27, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Floral Pavilion Theatre

June 28, 2024 – Aberystwyth, UK at Arts Centre

June 29, 2024 – Dudley, UK at Town Hall

July 3, 2024 – Cheltenham, UK at Town Hall

July 5, 2024 – London, UK at Hackney Empire

July 6, 2024 – Guildford, UK at G Live

August 3, 2024 – Weymouth, UK at Pavilion

August 7, 2024 – Grimsby, UK at Auditorium

August 15, 2024 – Torquay, UK at Princess Theatre

August 17, 2024 – Truro, UK at Hall For Cornwall

September 18, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe

September 19, 2024 – Scunthorpe, UK at Baths Hall

September 20, 2024 – Skegness, UK at Embassy Theatre

October 2, 2024 – Leicester, UK at De Montfort Hall

October 4, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside Theatre

October 5, 2024 – Stevenage, UK at Concert Hall

October 9, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls

October 11, 2024 – Colchester, UK at Charter Hall

October 12, 2024 – Poole, UK at Lighthouse

October 16, 2024 – Llandudno, UK at Venue Cymru

October 17, 2024 – Blackburn, UK at King Georges Hall

October 18, 2024 – Bradford, UK at St Georges Hall

October 19, 2024 – Kendal, UK at Leisure Centre

November 6, 2024 – Chatham, UK at Central Theatre

November 8, 2024 – Bath, UK at Forum

November 9, 2024 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre

November 13, 2024 – Halifax, UK at Victoria Theatre

November 14, 2024 – Doncaster, UK at Dome

November 15, 2024 – Warrington, UK at Pyramid And Parr Hall

November 16, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Grand Theatre

November 20, 2024 – Stoke, UK at Regent Theatre

November 23, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

December 5, 2024 – Lincoln, UK at Engine Shed

December 6, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe

December 7, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

December 11, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

December 13, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at Civic At Halls Wolverhampton

December 14, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena

December 18, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK at Guildhall

December 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

January 16, 2025 – Dartford, UK at Orchard Theatre

January 17, 2025 – Bristol, UK at Beacon

January 18, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Palace Theatre

January 22, 2025 - High Wycombe, UK at Swan Theatre

January 23, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Alexandra

January 30, 2025 – Huddersfield, UK at Town Hall

February 5, 2025 – Peterborough, UK at New Theatre

February 6, 2025 – Basingstoke, UK at Anvil

February 7, 2025 – Derby, UK at Derby Arena

February 13, 2025 – Northampton, UK at Royal And Derngate

February 15, 2025 – Reading, UK at Hexagon

February 19, 2025 – Aberdeen, UK at Music Hall

February 20, 2025 – Dundee, UK at Caird Hall

February 22, 2025 – Sunderland, UK at Empire

March 6, 2025 – Exeter, UK at Great Hall

March 15, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

March 19, 2025 – Scarborough, UK at Spa Grand Hall

March 22, 2025 – Dunfermline, Scotland at Alhambra Theatre

April 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Dome

April 11, 2025 – Plymouth, UK at Pavilions

April 12, 2025 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre

May 8, 2025 – Crawley, UK at Hawth Theatre

May 17, 2025 – Woking, UK at New Victoria Theatre

May 24, 2025 – Stockport, UK at Stockport Plaza

May 31, 2025 - Isle Of Man, UK at Gaiety Theatre

June 19, 2025 – Blackpool, UK at Opera House

August 16, 2025 - Great Yarmouth, UK at Britannia Pier

September 13, 2025 – Middlesbrough, UK at Town Hall

November 14, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bic

November 15, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bic

November 22, 2025 – Hull, UK at Connexin Live

November 26, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

November 27, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre

November 28, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

November 29, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

November 30, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena

December 3, 2025 - Dublin 3arena

December 5, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

December 6, 2025 – Aberdeen, UK at P&J Live

December 7, 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Utilita Arena

December 10, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena Birmingham

December 11, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena

December 12, 2025 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena

December 13, 2025 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

December 16, 2025 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

December 17 2025 – London, UK at O2

December 19, 2025 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

Jimmy Carr is best known for his appearances in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Jimmy Carr's popular comedy tours include The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, and Terribly Funny. Jimmy Carr is also known for his collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the single Visiting Hours.