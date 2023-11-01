Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny UK tour 2024-25: Where to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Jimmy Carr has announced a new tour, titled Laughs Funny UK, which is scheduled to be held from February 5, 2024, to December 5, 2025, in venues across the mainland UK, Ireland, and Scotland. The tour will be a continuation of the tour of the same name by Jimmy Carr in 2023.
Jimmy Carr announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Kilkarney, Dublin, and London, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 31, 2023.
The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by registering on the official Jimmy Carr mailing list. General tickets will be available on November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the official Jimmy Carr website.
Jimmy Carr 2024 tour begins with a show at Leas Cliff Hall on May 1
Jimmy Carr will embark on his newly announced Laughs Funny tour after wrapping up his Terribly Funny 2.0 Tour, which is scheduled to end on December 19, 2023, with a show in Newcastle, UK.
Subsequently, Jimmy Carr will embark on the 2024 edition of the Laughs Funny UK Tour, starting with a show at the Leas Cliff Hall on May 1, 2024. The 2024 edition will wrap up on December 19, 2024, with a show at the O2 Arena in Manchester, UK.
Jimmy Carr begins 2025 with a show at the Orchard Theater in Dartford, UK, on January 16, 2025. The complete tour ends with a show at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, UK, on December 19, 2025.
The full list of dates and venues for the Jimmy Carr Laughs Funny 2024-2025 tour is given below:
- May 1, 2024 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
- May 2, 2024 - Clacton On Sea Princes Theatre
- May 3, 2024 - Lowestoft Marina Theatre
- May 15, 2024 - Port Talbot Princess Royal Theatre
- May 16, 2024 - Weston Super Mare Playhouse Theatre
- May 17, 2024 - Bromley Churchill Theatre
- May 18, 2024 - St Albans Alban Arena
- May 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympiatheatre
- May 23, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3olympiatheatre
- May 29, 2024 – Worthing, UK at Assembly Hall
- June 1, 2024 – Ipswich, UK at Regent Theatre
- June 6, 2024 – Kings, UK at Lynn Corn Exchange
- June 7, 2024 – Buxton, UK at Opera House
- June 8, 2024 – Wrexham, UK at William Aston Hall
- June 12, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK at Wells Assembly Hall
- June 13, 2024 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace Theatre
- June 14, 2024 – Chester, UK at Storyhouse
- June 15, 2024 – Chesterfield, UK at Winding Wheel
- June 19, 2024 – Galway, Ireland at Leisureland
- June 20, 2024 – Kilarney, Ireland at Inec
- June 21, 2024 – Cork, Ireland at Opera House
- June 26, 2024 – Worcester, UK at Forum Theatre
- June 27, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Floral Pavilion Theatre
- June 28, 2024 – Aberystwyth, UK at Arts Centre
- June 29, 2024 – Dudley, UK at Town Hall
- July 3, 2024 – Cheltenham, UK at Town Hall
- July 5, 2024 – London, UK at Hackney Empire
- July 6, 2024 – Guildford, UK at G Live
- August 3, 2024 – Weymouth, UK at Pavilion
- August 7, 2024 – Grimsby, UK at Auditorium
- August 15, 2024 – Torquay, UK at Princess Theatre
- August 17, 2024 – Truro, UK at Hall For Cornwall
- September 18, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe
- September 19, 2024 – Scunthorpe, UK at Baths Hall
- September 20, 2024 – Skegness, UK at Embassy Theatre
- October 2, 2024 – Leicester, UK at De Montfort Hall
- October 4, 2024 – Aylesbury, UK at Waterside Theatre
- October 5, 2024 – Stevenage, UK at Concert Hall
- October 9, 2024 – Croydon, UK at Fairfield Halls
- October 11, 2024 – Colchester, UK at Charter Hall
- October 12, 2024 – Poole, UK at Lighthouse
- October 16, 2024 – Llandudno, UK at Venue Cymru
- October 17, 2024 – Blackburn, UK at King Georges Hall
- October 18, 2024 – Bradford, UK at St Georges Hall
- October 19, 2024 – Kendal, UK at Leisure Centre
- November 6, 2024 – Chatham, UK at Central Theatre
- November 8, 2024 – Bath, UK at Forum
- November 9, 2024 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre
- November 13, 2024 – Halifax, UK at Victoria Theatre
- November 14, 2024 – Doncaster, UK at Dome
- November 15, 2024 – Warrington, UK at Pyramid And Parr Hall
- November 16, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Grand Theatre
- November 20, 2024 – Stoke, UK at Regent Theatre
- November 23, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion
- December 5, 2024 – Lincoln, UK at Engine Shed
- December 6, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe
- December 7, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican
- December 11, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall
- December 13, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at Civic At Halls Wolverhampton
- December 14, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Swansea Arena
- December 18, 2024 – Portsmouth, UK at Guildhall
- December 19, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- January 16, 2025 – Dartford, UK at Orchard Theatre
- January 17, 2025 – Bristol, UK at Beacon
- January 18, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Palace Theatre
- January 22, 2025 - High Wycombe, UK at Swan Theatre
- January 23, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Alexandra
- January 30, 2025 – Huddersfield, UK at Town Hall
- February 5, 2025 – Peterborough, UK at New Theatre
- February 6, 2025 – Basingstoke, UK at Anvil
- February 7, 2025 – Derby, UK at Derby Arena
- February 13, 2025 – Northampton, UK at Royal And Derngate
- February 15, 2025 – Reading, UK at Hexagon
- February 19, 2025 – Aberdeen, UK at Music Hall
- February 20, 2025 – Dundee, UK at Caird Hall
- February 22, 2025 – Sunderland, UK at Empire
- March 6, 2025 – Exeter, UK at Great Hall
- March 15, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- March 19, 2025 – Scarborough, UK at Spa Grand Hall
- March 22, 2025 – Dunfermline, Scotland at Alhambra Theatre
- April 10, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Dome
- April 11, 2025 – Plymouth, UK at Pavilions
- April 12, 2025 – Oxford, UK at New Theatre
- May 8, 2025 – Crawley, UK at Hawth Theatre
- May 17, 2025 – Woking, UK at New Victoria Theatre
- May 24, 2025 – Stockport, UK at Stockport Plaza
- May 31, 2025 - Isle Of Man, UK at Gaiety Theatre
- June 19, 2025 – Blackpool, UK at Opera House
- August 16, 2025 - Great Yarmouth, UK at Britannia Pier
- September 13, 2025 – Middlesbrough, UK at Town Hall
- November 14, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bic
- November 15, 2025 – Bournemouth, UK at Bic
- November 22, 2025 – Hull, UK at Connexin Live
- November 26, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre
- November 27, 2025 – Brighton, UK at Brighton Centre
- November 28, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- November 29, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff
- November 30, 2025 – Nottingham, UK at Motorpoint Arena
- December 3, 2025 - Dublin 3arena
- December 5, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro
- December 6, 2025 – Aberdeen, UK at P&J Live
- December 7, 2025 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Utilita Arena
- December 10, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena Birmingham
- December 11, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at M&S Bank Arena
- December 12, 2025 – Sheffield, UK at Utilita Arena
- December 13, 2025 – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena
- December 16, 2025 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- December 17 2025 – London, UK at O2
- December 19, 2025 – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley
Jimmy Carr is best known for his appearances in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Jimmy Carr's popular comedy tours include The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, and Terribly Funny. Jimmy Carr is also known for his collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the single Visiting Hours.