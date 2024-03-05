“SM’s legendary Taemin will be missed”: Fans react as the SHINee member is reported to not renew his contract with his agency following expiration

SHINee's Taemin has decided not to renew his contract with his current entertainment agency, SM Entertainment. According to reports from News1 reporter Hwang Mi-hyeon, his contract will officially conclude at the end of March 2024, coinciding with SHINee's contract expiration. This revelation has stunned SHINee fans and the wider K-pop community, especially considering his 16-year tenure with the company.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some are shocked and saddened by the news, others are supportive and see it as a positive step for Taemin's career. There have been longstanding concerns among fans about the treatment of artists within the entertainment industry, and the star's departure from SM Entertainment has brought these issues to the forefront once again.

Speculation is rife about the SHINee star's future plans, with many fans eagerly anticipating his next move. It's rumored that he may join another entertainment company, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Despite the uncertainty, fans are celebrating what could be a newfound freedom for Taemin and expressing their support for him as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.

"They better treat him right": SHINee's Taemin will not renew his solo contract with SM Entertainment

On March 5, 2024, the K-pop community received official confirmation that SHINee's Taemin would not be renewing his contract with SM Entertainment. This announcement came as a surprise to fans, especially considering that the group had recently held a successful concert in Singapore on March 2, which even saw BLACKPINK's Lisa in attendance.

With SHINee's contract set to expire at the end of March 2024, the star became the first member to announce his decision not to renew for a second time. Despite his recent solo comeback with Guilty, fans feel that he has not received the support he deserves from SM Entertainment, leading to speculation about his departure.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented and successful K-pop artists, fans believe that the singer deserves a company that can fully support his solo endeavors. Many are pleased with his decision to move on and establish himself as a solo artist more successfully. Reports suggest that he will be joining Big Planet Made Entertainment, a subsidiary of CJ ENM, a relatively new company in the industry.

However, it's also been reported that Taemin will remain with SM Entertainment for group activities and only depart for solo endeavors. Fans have expressed mixed emotions about his departure from the company, with many believing it's the right move for his career.

In addition to Taemin, his bandmate Onew is also reportedly not renewing his contract with SM. Onew, who has faced health concerns since SHINee's comeback in June 2023, has been absent from many group activities.

While fans expected this decision from him, they remain hopeful for SHINee's future and cherish the happy memories the group has brought over their 16-year journey. Ultimately, fans want nothing but happiness for their idols and hope they find themselves in the right place moving forward.