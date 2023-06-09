Sneakerheads liken upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” sneakers with “Wizards” colorway: “Repainted unsold Wizard and selling off unsold stock”

The mock-up images of the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” sneakers have been surfacing on the internet for the last few weeks. As per the leaks on the internet, this new version of the Air Jordan 3 will come to the market in Spring 2024, with a price tag of $200. While the sneaker label hasn't made any official announcement about the drop yet, it is expected that the shoes will be in the market by next year.

Many social media accounts that handle the "Upcoming sneaker release news" have shared the first image mock-ups of the Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" sneakers. However, people aren't very impressed with the shoes as they are calling them reminiscent of the Air Jordan 3 "Wizard" colorway. They are calling out the brand over the similarity and one person even said that the latter is selling unsold stock with a slight color change

Fans are unhappy with the similarities between the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” and "Wizard" sneakers

A few months ago, a limited edition drop of Air Jordan 3 "Wizard" colorway was made by the brand. As it was a limited-edition pair, sneakerheads were quite excited about it, and the sneakers were well-received.

The tongue flaps of these shoes are made of white tumbled leather and the Jumpman emblem and they have blue components in the eyelets. Elephant-textured mudguards surround the crisp white leather toe tops.

Additionally, the heel and eyelets counters are highlighted with elephant designs. Both the bottom of the outer sole units and the insoles include additional Jordan's Jumpman logo accents. These shoes are completed with matching white lace loops.

As seen in the early mock-up images, the features and colorway of the AJ 3 “Midnight Navy” sneakers are quite similar, except for its deeper shade of blue.

As this similarity is quite prominent, fans are not really accepting the new upcoming pair stating that it has nothing unique or innovative in it. According to the fan's comments on the Instagram post by @zsneakerheadz, these are just the same Wizard sneakers in a different colored Jumpman logo.

Jordan brand is one of the most respected sneaker brands present in the current market and also their demand is very high. Very few of their new releases have gotten much criticism as sneakerheads love Air Jordan models. However, this time it seems like netizens are not considering it and shaming the brand by saying that Jordan brand is running out of color choices.

Needless to say, fans aren't very happy with the similarities between the Wizard sneakers and the upcoming Midnight Navy sneakers.

It is worth noting that there is no official information about the latter being released yet. This means that the colorway can change in the future. Now, sneakerheads just need to wait for the release of official information regarding the drop. They can keep themselves up-to-date about the release of these and other shoes by checking Nike's official website.

