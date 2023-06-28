Sneakerheads have mixed reactions to the Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda": "Can’t decide if I like them or they look too much like bowling shoes"

The Swoosh label is set to introduce the Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda" soon. The "Red Panda" deviates from the traditional black and white esthetic by pairing white with rust orange, dark gray, and black accents. Nike is yet to reveal release details about the Dunk Low in this fresh "Red Panda" hue. However, the pair is expected to release by the end of 2023, via the Swoosh and a few other retailers. The pairs will be available for $120.

The sneakers feature a shaggy dark gray foundation. The eyestays, mudguards, and Swooshes are covered with white leather, which adds to the pair's distinctive design. The suede heel overlays are decorated with rust orange, which also appears on the tongue's tag and the heel's orange Nike insignia. This adds a bright color to the design.

Many fans are excited about the introduction of the new color of their favorite Panda sneakers. However, Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda" has also received some mixed reactions from netizens.

Netizens react to Dunk Low "Red Panda" (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

"These should have been a Nike SB" - Netizens react to Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda" sneakers

Sneakerheads love Nike Dunk Low Panda sneakers just like their Jordan sneakers. Due to its high demand, Nike has introduced various forms of the Panda sneakers and also restocked the OG Dunk Low Panda sneakers several times. Now, the Swoosh label is ready to introduce a new version of the fan-favorite sneakers, the Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda."

After the news of the Dunk Low "Red Panda" launch surfaced on the internet, fans have been over the moon. While some are excited about the sneakers' refreshing look, others are not very enthusiastic about it.

The main concern among fans on social media seems to be that they wanted the pair to be a Nike SB Dunk model. While the new "Red Panda" will debut in the form of Nike Dunk Low, fans want it to be an SB Dunk. Some sneakerheads online also believe that the new "Red Panda" sneakers remind them of the "Oompa Loompa" SB Dunk sneakers.

Netizens took to the comments section of @nicekicks' post about the upcoming release to share their thoughts on the same.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

On the other hand, some fans are quite happy about the new launch. They believe that Nike has exceeded their expectations by launching the new Panda sneakers in earthy tones.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Even though the Swoosh label hasn't announced the official release date for the "Red Panda," sneakerheads can expect the pair to launch in the coming months with a price tag of $120.

Poll : 0 votes