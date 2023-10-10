"So dreamy": Fans swoon over Jin Young's latest appearance at 2023 Army Fest

On October 9, 2023, South Korean actor and singer Jin Young updated his fans with an Instagram post showcasing him participating in the 2023 Army Fest, which began on October 6. At this festival, military officers provide audiences with unique performances on the streets, dancing to the beat of K-pop music.

The festival will be held for five days and will wrap up on October 10, 2023.

GOT7 member Jin Young enlisted for his mandatory military service in May. As he recently updated his fans with photos in his military uniform from Army Fest 2023, many rushed to social media to gush over him and talk about how "dreamy" he looks in the pictures.

Fans swoon over actor's latest appearance at 2023 Army Fest (Image via X)

Fans can't get enough of Jin Young's latest look in military uniform

As the photos and videos of the Yumi Cells 2 actor at Army Fest 2023 went viral on social media, fans were left swooning.

The Instagram post shared by the actor had three pictures. The first one showed him surrounded by his fellow members of the military. The other two pictures were just of him, as he sat in his chair watching the fest.

Many fans at the venue shared online that the actor, who is also a GOT7 member, met the group's fandom, Ahgases.

Fans especially loved how The Devil Judge actor grooved to the music of Super Shy and others, along with the other K-pop idols present at the Army Festival, including Ha Sung Woon, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, and others. Several netizens were also left swooning over interactions between Jin Young and Minhyuk.

Check out how fans are reacting to Jin Young at Army Festival 2023:

Meanwhile, many fans are also saddened by the fact that October 10, 2023, will be the last day, and they will have to bid adieu to Jin Young as he returns to his military duties.

Fans are currently waiting for the idol's upcoming drama, The Witch.