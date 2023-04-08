"So hard to watch": Oxon Hill daycare child abuse video sparks widespread outrage online 

An Oxon Hill Center employee has been fired after a video of her abusing children went viral across social media platforms. Since the clip circulated online, parents have come forward to express their shock over the occurrence. Law enforcement have confirmed that they are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the teacher in question has taken to her social media account to address the situation.

In the horrific video, which has circulated across social media platforms, the Oxon Hill teacher can be seen aggressively picking up a child by the arm and tossing her to the floor. In another clip, she can be seen pulling a chair away from a child, leading to them falling to the ground.

Parents were outraged when they saw the video. Parent Ledarra White told 7News in an interview that she rushed to pick up her three-year-old son from the day care after watching the video. She said:

“It is disgusting. I have a heart for kids, I love kids, and to wake up to that, I mean, I personally saw the video and I knew the kids. I knew exactly who the kid was, so it hurt me even more.”

Reacting to the video, a netizen said:

Internet users were left disgusted by the video. Many could not believe that innocent children were abused by the Oxon Hill teacher. Reacting to the video, some reactions read:

Oxon Hill Center sent out a letter to the families of the day care following the incident where they assured parents and guardians that the employee was fired. They also added:

“We take seriously the safety of your children; therefore, upon being informed of the video, we immediately took action. The employee was fired . All required hiring requirements were followed which included a criminal background check and a child abuse check. Both checks came back clear.”

Fired teacher addresses viral video

Twitter user @only1oneily uncovered that Instagram user @prettythug.kae was the teacher in question. The latter has amassed over 6000 followers on the social media platform. While addressing the matter at hand, she uploaded an image of her manicured nails and wrote in the caption- “fuck them kids tbh , they be acting tf up .”

She also took to her Instagram stories and claimed that she was disciplining the children and was simply trying to earn money. She also wrote online:

“Them kids was bad asf just a PSA to the parents: if u not disciplining yo child at home don’t be scary when someone does it for you.”

The teacher addresses the viral video (Image via prettythug_kae/Instagram)

In the next slide, she showed followers that popular Instagram page TheShadeRoom had viewed her Instagram story.

It seems like the unidentified teacher showed no remorse for her actions. She wrote online- “call me harambe the way I dragged that lil girl.”

In the next Instagram story, the fired Oxon employee claimed that she would “smack u sideways” if “u come at me.” She also claimed that the child who got abused had a “slick mouth” so she “showed her how slick I can get.” The former teacher also wrote that the child’s mother should thank her for what she did.

The teacher addresses the viral video (Image via prettythug_kae/Instagram)

Law enforcement revealed to Fox5 that they have made contact with the suspect. It remains unclear as to whether the suspect was charged for her actions.

