"So they lied about having her support": Piers Morgan reacts to reports of Queen Elizabeth being 'angry' over Harry and Meghan using Lilibet name

Piers Morgan is currently in the headlines after he expressed his opinion towards the alleged claims that Queen Elizabeth II was frustrated after finding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly approached her to use the name Lilibet for their daughter.

Piers Morgan responded to the allegations by sharing a post on X (Twitter) on January 15, 2024, and added a link to an article in Daily Mail published the same day. The tweet reads:

"Wow… so they lied about having her support. Imagine doing that to the Queen as she neared the end of her life? Just disgusting."

Piers Morgan's response was a result of a statement shared by a staff member of Queen Elizabeth II

Piers Morgan's tweet related to the claims of Queen Elizabeth II's anger has led to multiple debates on social media. The comments section was flooded with numerous reactions from netizens, with one of them writing that a Queen had nothing to do with naming Harry and Meghan's child.

Another responded by adding a screenshot of a Daily Mail article published in 2021, and the headline reads:

"Harry wanted to name daughter after the Queen even before he met Meghan – and had discussed the idea with his grandmother, insider says."

According to The Express, the claims were made by a Queen Elizabeth II staff member in Robert Hardman's new novel, Charles III: A New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

The staff member, whose identity remains unknown, stated that the Queen had been reportedly angry since 2021 when Harry and Meghan revealed that she had blessed them to name their daughter Lilibet. The staff member said the duo threatened to file a lawsuit if anyone made different claims.

"However, when the Sussexes tried to co-opt the Palace into propping up their version of events, they were rebuffed. Once again, it was a cause of 'recollections may vary.'"

Harry and Meghan additionally got in touch with various publications, saying that the claims of them asking for permission from the Queen were not true.

Piers Morgan targets Prince Harry on another occasion

Piers Morgan has frequently targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for various reasons. In another instance, on January 11, 2024, Morgan criticized Prince Harry after he was confirmed to be included among the Living Legends of Aviation at an event organized by actor John Travolta.

Omid Scobie posted about the event through X (Twitter) the previous day, writing that Morgan's name would be added alongside the aviators who have contributed much to the "aerospace industry." Morgan retweeted by adding a lineup of 60 rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Netizens responded by giving varied reactions, with one of them writing that Morgan should not be allowed to use the emoji. One of them also suggested Morgan to share his opinion on Prince Andrew.

In 2022, Morgan criticized the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, saying that it was worse than Keeping Up with the Kardashians and described the duo's appearances on the show as "boring."